1.LF house or trailer for rent, LF riding mower for reasonable price 894-1233

2.Various fabrics for free 804-513-3356

3.2004 Chevy Venture minivan, burgundy, $1,495 757-894-7175

4.LF car or truck for reasonable price 757-302-5082

5.2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee, fully loaded with 5.7 Hemi engine, 4wd, good condition $3,200 757-710-2192

6.2 47in. Visio flatscreen TVs $100 each, dresser $25, 3 piece sofa set in excellent condition $250 757-678-7483

7.Gas stove w/ tank, refrigerator 757-709-5671

8.30in cut snapper mower w/ new blades and battery $500 757-787-7268

9.LF used 42in. cut riding mower, Craftsman or Cub Cadet 757-999-0083

10.Solid teak wood Lazy Susan w/ various serving bowls $20, various pieces of women’s jewelry, large Jeep brand suitcase w/ extendable handle and wheels 694-7012

11.Dog kennel, bed, 2 dressers 824-5389

12.Set of marine manifolds and out drive for merc cruiser 804-436-7350

13.Washer and dryer, LF someone to cut grass 302-249-5662

14.5 puppies $50 each 757-710-6312

15.2007 Dodge Caravan, various wrenches 894-1521

16.LF male Rottweiler 678-6807

17.757-710-1025 2 ladies capri sets $5 each, netgear router $20, irises $1 each 

18.LF 3 point hitch dirt scoop 410-726-1886

19.LF basketball goal 709-3304

20.LF someone to move a 10×12 shed 757-710-6852

 

