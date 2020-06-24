1.LF house or trailer for rent, LF riding mower for reasonable price 894-1233
2.Various fabrics for free 804-513-3356
3.2004 Chevy Venture minivan, burgundy, $1,495 757-894-7175
4.LF car or truck for reasonable price 757-302-5082
5.2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee, fully loaded with 5.7 Hemi engine, 4wd, good condition $3,200 757-710-2192
6.2 47in. Visio flatscreen TVs $100 each, dresser $25, 3 piece sofa set in excellent condition $250 757-678-7483
7.Gas stove w/ tank, refrigerator 757-709-5671
8.30in cut snapper mower w/ new blades and battery $500 757-787-7268
9.LF used 42in. cut riding mower, Craftsman or Cub Cadet 757-999-0083
10.Solid teak wood Lazy Susan w/ various serving bowls $20, various pieces of women’s jewelry, large Jeep brand suitcase w/ extendable handle and wheels 694-7012
11.Dog kennel, bed, 2 dressers 824-5389
12.Set of marine manifolds and out drive for merc cruiser 804-436-7350
13.Washer and dryer, LF someone to cut grass 302-249-5662
14.5 puppies $50 each 757-710-6312
15.2007 Dodge Caravan, various wrenches 894-1521
16.LF male Rottweiler 678-6807
17.757-710-1025 2 ladies capri sets $5 each, netgear router $20, irises $1 each
18.LF 3 point hitch dirt scoop 410-726-1886
19.LF basketball goal 709-3304
20.LF someone to move a 10×12 shed 757-710-6852