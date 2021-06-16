1.LF car trailer or rollback tow truck for reasonable price 757-302-5082

2.2021 25hp mercury 4 stroke E.F.I, 4 blade prop, new bilge pump, new rollers on trailer $8,350 757-894-1892

3.2 Tropical Birds, must not be separated $800 obo 757-709-2111

4.FREE Harman Accentra pellet stove, has an ignition problem, TEXT 757-854-8779

5.LF aluminum flag pole, LF swimming pool in good condition 757-999-0083

6.Sheetrock/wallpaper tools, Boating equipment, Elvis Presley Memorabilia 757-414-0429

7.Cub Cadet riding mower $600 obo 757-442-3250

8.LF knee scooter 757-894-7003

9.Cornhole set w/ 8 bean bags $20 757-387-0051

10.1995 Bayliner 18ft, no motor, comes with trailer $1,000 757-442-5728

11.1983 18ft travel trailer, twin axles, new tires $1,200, 3 freshwater outboards, 1 needs a recoil, 607-282-4206

12.Brand new heavy duty toolbox w/ 1k pound capacity, $700, 2000 Bayliner Capris 17ft boat w/ motor and trailer, canoe 443-880-1331

13.LF 18volt black & decker battery charger 757-894-3196

14.LF cab for an S10 pickup, any color 757-710-4003, serious inquiries only

15.2 gun cabinets $30 apiece $50 for both, Sony stereo system $50 obo, LF single bed mattress 710-1489

16.LF somebody to help haul scrap metal away 757-709-1097

17.2 pairs of 17in tires $100, Ford ranger standard cab pickup $1,000, 2 male 1.5 year old rabbit dogs 510-365-5495