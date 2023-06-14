I have for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car, and a Recliner lift chair. Call for price (757)789-5287. I also have a Samsung 60 inch flat screen tv and stand for $300.00 or best offer.

2. I have a 17 ft. Polar Craft boat and trailer for sale. It has a 30 hp Suzuki motor which has less than 10 hrs of use. For sale for $7300.00. call or text for more details 757 710 3530

3. 8-panel metal portable playpen for pets. 6 foot diameter, 4 feet tall. $50.00 OBO.Bathroom vanity with countertop and built-in sink. Faucet also included. 50 inched long by 36 inches tall by 28 inches deep. Came in a new home, used only a few weeks before being replaced with different model. Asking $150.00 OBO. Pictures can be sent upon request. Call or text 757-710-5943. 4. My son found an intact male boxer that looks to be under a year old in the Bloxom area near berry ln two days ago. He is safe with us. You can call 757-678-2498 5. Looking for reliable vehicle if anyone has one, contact 757 709 4287

6. 2004 Lincoln town car can send pics asking 1900 or best offer or willing to trade 7573870483

8. Hello, In search of a working refrigerator/freezer call 757 709 8949

9. 3 double kitchen cabinets and 2 single doors in light pinewood in good condition for $150 or they can be single priced. Also a 2pc living room set that is more of Sage Green in color (than brown) The set comes with 5 throw pillows and the asking price is $200

12. 24 x 15 inch galvanized, two 80 lbs. bags of concrete, free Styrofoam call 202 909 5046

13. acer of land in Mappsville $28,000, Honda 4 stroke Jetski (fits 3) $1,500, 70 gallon rubber mate water container and two saddles, will discuss price

14. 15 ft pool, 4 foot deep with ladder call 757 709 4651

15. Looking for 3 bedroom 2 bath house trailer call 757 894 9014

16. 2072 grizzly tractor boat, 70 horse Yamaha, low hours, 2 year old trailer, asking $9,900 call 570 765 5341

17. Looking for awning, looking for car port to withstand snow. looking for cart with wheels for tv 29 inch or 40 inch long, call 757 377 4162

18. 2002 Toyota Camry in good condition $5000, 1994 Oldsmobile 88 $2000 163,000 miles, new Dell laptop $450 call 757 678 3520

19. Looking for 2 bedroom trailer house no more than $800, Oldsmobile minivan $1600 call 410 422 8973

20.Looking for 3 seat paneling with wood back call 757 442 1309

21. Audi A8 all wheel drive with new tires and breaks, asking $3000 call 757 894 1755 or 757 990 9248

22. Looking for a bulldog puppy for free call 757 670 6112

23. 2 Dyson Animal vacuum cleaners. Both cost $600 new. On 1, the vacuum works but the rug beater does not. The other, the beater works but the motor does not. Includes all tools. Asking $100 for all. Also selling Todd branded molded Captain’s seat for a boat and mounting post and bracket. Very good condition. Asking $125. Also selling 2 Bimini tops for a boat. Good condition. $125 each, everything located in Onancock, call 410 491 7337.