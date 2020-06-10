1.LF someone to cut grass on an acre & 1/3 on Pitts Creek Rd. in New Church 215-534-9905

2.3 45×31 new double insulated windows $150, Large folk art merry-go-round 2.5ft diameter w/ music box $350, heavy duty single axle boat trailer for a 17ft-20ft boat $325 obo 757-894-9230

3.1991 Honda Accord $1,400, 2006 Ford Escape for parts 443-523-5741

4.LF adult toilet chair for reasonable price 757-894-0182

5.LF carpenter 757-678-3619

6.LF back door for a trailer w/ frame 5.5ft height, LF trailer 757-894-9584

7.LF David Marshall 442-3366

8.Cub cadet riding mower 757-787-7969

9.LF estimate on roof repair 414-0429

10.LF junk appliances 678-2566

11.6 pairs of pants, 5 khaki, 1 denim $35 per pair firm 787-2917

12.Troybuilt bronco tiller, 5ft heavy duty box blade for tractor, single bottom plow 678-7836

13.4 brand new tires, never used 215-70-r15 $300 obo, yard decorations, table and 4 chairs 443-365-4134

14.1989 GMC pickup, automatic, $850 obo LF parts for 1996-97 Mercury Cougar 410-422-8973

15.Gun collection 442-5459 call after 4pm

16.Garden tiller 5hp, Briggs & Stratton $280 442-4841

17.Window $100 for all 10 678-2244

18.3 gallons of Olympia sealant, 1 gallon of deck staining material, 5qt. Container of Penzoil 665-4581