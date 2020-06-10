1.LF someone to cut grass on an acre & 1/3 on Pitts Creek Rd. in New Church 215-534-9905
2.3 45×31 new double insulated windows $150, Large folk art merry-go-round 2.5ft diameter w/ music box $350, heavy duty single axle boat trailer for a 17ft-20ft boat $325 obo 757-894-9230
3.1991 Honda Accord $1,400, 2006 Ford Escape for parts 443-523-5741
4.LF adult toilet chair for reasonable price 757-894-0182
5.LF carpenter 757-678-3619
6.LF back door for a trailer w/ frame 5.5ft height, LF trailer 757-894-9584
7.LF David Marshall 442-3366
8.Cub cadet riding mower 757-787-7969
9.LF estimate on roof repair 414-0429
10.LF junk appliances 678-2566
11.6 pairs of pants, 5 khaki, 1 denim $35 per pair firm 787-2917
12.Troybuilt bronco tiller, 5ft heavy duty box blade for tractor, single bottom plow 678-7836
13.4 brand new tires, never used 215-70-r15 $300 obo, yard decorations, table and 4 chairs 443-365-4134
14.1989 GMC pickup, automatic, $850 obo LF parts for 1996-97 Mercury Cougar 410-422-8973
15.Gun collection 442-5459 call after 4pm
16.Garden tiller 5hp, Briggs & Stratton $280 442-4841
17.Window $100 for all 10 678-2244
18.3 gallons of Olympia sealant, 1 gallon of deck staining material, 5qt. Container of Penzoil 665-4581