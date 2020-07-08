1.Free troybuilt tiller (horse), new tines, gearbox doesn’t work, not used in 2 years 757-442-4251
2.1995 Toyota Camry V6, 2 door, $1,300 443-523-5741
3.LF long haired kitten 757-894-9701
4.4 tires size 185-65-15, used less than 2 weeks $200 obo, tree hammock w/ metal poles $50, commercial meat slicer $75 obo 757-678-6834
5.2 medium chihuahuas and 1 Labrador $50 each 757-710-6312
6.2004 Chevy, 2007 Dodge Caravan 894-1521
7.Craftsman Radial armsaw, Smith 3000 home gym, antique round oak table $75 757-999-1383
8.Treadmill $75 obo 757-387-0859
9.Vintage store showcase w/ adjustable shelves $275, old good year tires $150 757-678-3847
10.Pellet stove w/ 10 bags of pellets $100, 150gal oil tank $150 obo 757-894-3279
11.2hp Tailgater Generator, works great $125 757-526-6444
12.LF upright freezer 757-709-2913
13.LF someone to repair Woven chair w/ broken leg spoke 710-3974
14.Sears Craftsman riding mower 757-414-3555
15.100+ mechanics tools $100, women’s Schwinn bike $70 757-319-6085
16.Windows 5ft by 2.5ft 678-2244
17.757-709-8480 LF 2 axle utility trailer, dump body
18.LF good mechanic 709-4787
19.Jeep suitcase w/ extendable handle and wheels, 30-35 pairs of women’s shoes $3 a pair, 2 old fashioned ironing boards $5 apiece 694-7012
20.LF generator 757-350-5411
21.LF battery operated leaf blower 757-787-3542