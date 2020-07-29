1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM

2.1947 Cadillac for parts or restoration $1,500 obo 443-366-7231

3.FREE Twin size mattress and bathroom scale 789-7666

4.Various PIeces of lumber to give away 757-787-7370

5.Compound browning bow w/ quiver, sights, Remington 870 Pump Shotgun, In-line muzzle loader w/ scope $200 each 442-9436

6.LF AC unit for reasonable price 757-710-7723

7.5 drawer antique dresser $40, black and silver steamer trunk $30, 1930’s small baby carriage in excellent condition $25 757-709-8491 Text Only

8.Complete Craftsman bagger for 46in. cut Craftsman riding mower, comes w/ 2 sections of tubing, dual bagger, etc. $100 firm 757-999-0083

9.Washer dryer combo w/ regular hook-up $150, 757-710-2169

10.Electric hospital bed $450, 443-859-7371

11.1989 Dodge Raider 4wd $750 obo 443-235-1416

12.2002 Kawasaki Voyager, fully dressed, 4 cylinder $3,000 obo, 894-5713 will consider trade for 0 turn mower