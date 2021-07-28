1.1996 4.3 liter V6 engine $300 757-693-1450

2.Fishing Reels, Dale Earnhardt memorabilia, Belle Haven handyman special, 3 bedroom, owner financing 757-414-0429

3.3 bed 2 bath mobile home, on 3.5 acres of land 757-894-9564

4.LF VCR to borrow 757-787-3882

5.LF somebody to fix a boat lift in Gargatha, TEXT 703-819-9382

6.various size 3x t-shirts 757-787-7259

7.275gal Kerosene tank $150 obo 757-387-0805

8.19ft galvanized boat trailer, axel, hubs, springs, etc, 2in. ball required, $200, 3,500watt Coleman generator, on wheels for portability $275 obo, FREE 24ft above ground pool 757-710-8606

9.757-894-5713 52in 0 turn riding grass cutter, never used $2,600, 2007 1300btx motorcycle $4,000 obo

10.Dog ramp $20, 5 step stool for dogs $25, motorized electric scooter $800 757-787-7038

11.1990 14ft aluminum boat w/ trailer $600 607-435-8569

12.Simplicity babies bed w/ mattress and storage $70, fold up cot, used twice, like new $40 824-5163

13.LF Charitable organization to help 829-0262

14.2006 Ford Focus $2,000 757-710-5551

15.Desk chair, brand new 757-894-3196 call anytime

16.Solar Octane 6130 battery charger/starter, works w/ different battery systems $150 obo 757-894-2685

17.3-4x size t-shirts 757-919-0001

18.LF storage shed 8×10 or 10×10 757-787-4380