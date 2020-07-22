1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM

2.Toshiba black, stainless steel 1,000watt microwave/convection oven, brand new in box, never used $125 865-333-4627

3.Complete craftsman bagger for 46in cut riding mower, comes w/ 2 sections of tubing, clean, like new condition $100 firm 757-999-0083

4.3pc. living room set (sofa, love seat, matching chair) $250, 2 fouton sofas that fold out into queen size beds in great shape, $75 each, 2 bar stools w/ back rest $20 each 678-7483

5.42in. cut Craftsman mower, 50in. cut Troybuilt 0 turn mower 757-331-1911

6.Tall propane cylinder $60, Haier brand mini-fridge, black in color, glass door $100 757-710-0052

7.2005 Honda Civic EX $1,250 605-670-8116 in Painter

8.1997 Chevrolet Cavalier $450 757-414-3555

9.LF 2 bedroom home that allows pets 709-1727

10.LF junk appliances and scrap metal 678-2566

11.Hand crank meat grinder $10, single bed mattress $10, 30+ pairs of women’s shoes, various sizes 694-7012

12.2 brand new box springs $25 apiece 710-7146

13.24ft Westwind sailboat w/ trailer $1,900 757-894-4917

14.Queen size double brass headboard $25, antique sleigh bed $75 443-253-3871 leave a message if no one answers

15.1987 Toyota pickup, 4 cylinder, automatic, needs rear bumper, runs good, $400, 1996 Mercury Cougar XR7 2 door $750 obo 410-422-8973

16.LF portable air conditioning unit 757-387-2160 call any time

17.Pair of Rockport water proof size 11 wide work shoes, slightly used $20, 2 shop lights $15 for both, Riobi Skill saw $25 665-4581

18.Pickup truck tool box, fig trees $20 apiece, 8mm hammer 757-824-3723