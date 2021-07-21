1.1996 4.3 liter V6 engine $300 757-693-1450

2.100+ golf balls, dumbbells & weights, slide projector 757-414-0429

3.757-665-7361 nice figs

4.FREE Oil tank & stand, about half full of oil, must be moved immediately, various tools for sale 757-710-4345

5.toddler’s car seat, weed eater $150 firm, wheelchair $40 757-678-0979

6.savage 270 bolt action rifle w/ scope $350, 1998 Chevy 2wd automatic pickup $2,800, LF half inch air impact wrench 757-709-4362

7.various t-shirts size 3-4x $3 each 757-919-0001

8..LF somebody to help with garbage, LF 275gal oil tank 757-894-9584

9.metal roofing 20ft x 2ft 757-710-8901

10.prayers for Taryn, 757-678-2854

11.LF used car in decent condition, within price range of $3,500 757-709-0981

12.manual wheelchair in very good condition, holds up to 175lbs, $125 757-990-1045

13..LF place to live on the Eastern Shore in the near future, preferably with room for horses, 14ft aluminum boat w/ trailer 607-435-8569

14.4 tractors for sale $2800 obo for all 443-235-1416

15.LF somebody to screen a back porch 757-617-4150