1.LF used Bell & Gossett circulator pump in good condition 757-894-1696

2.Jazzy Elite Scooter in Excellent shape $800 obo 302-236-3564

3.2003 Honda CRV w/ all wheel drive, well maintained, runs great, needs work to fix an oil leak $600 obo 757-710-8893

4:2 Edenpure heaters in wooden box 757-894-3742

5:Guitar w/ case $150, large ceiling fan $50, 3 fishing poles and tackle $100 894-1233

6.9mm high point carbine rifle, like new, 3 boxes of shells included $250 757-709-4574

7.26ft camper dual axle trailer $500 obo, 19ft boat trailer w/ skids $300 obo, 3 42in cut craftsman mowers, none run $150 for all 757-710-8606

8.2004 Ford Ranger XLT $2,800 757-710-0052

9.Sony DVD player w/ controller, men’s bicycle 757-505-6783

10.2009 Lincoln 200th Birthday pennies $5 a set, 1909 Lincoln 100th Birthday wheat pennies $5 each 442-4252

11.2002 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer edition $2,500 firm, pioneer 760watt bass amp for vehicles $50 757-665-1284

12.34x14ft steel barge, good for building docks and bulkheads 757-695-0536

13.4 17in tires $100 757-990-1045

14.2000 Dodge Dakota V6 automatic, fully loaded, PT Cruiser, Diamondback bicycle 410-422-8973

15.LF puppies 757-350-1867

16.757-710-0967 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2002 Lincoln LX serious inquiries only

17.Whirlpool refrigerator and stove, heavy duty trailer w/ double wheels, full size bathroom cabinet w/ face bowl and faucet 350-1972