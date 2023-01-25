1.LF scrap metal, ACs, washers, dryers, old refrigerators, lawnmowers. 757-350-5555

2. 2004 Ford Escort, 5 speed, standard transmission, 200k miles, new clutch kit, needs some work, selling as is for $1,300. Wood shop table saw, quality, quarter inch L metal, steel framed, great motor, great saw, all attachments and guides, $75. 757-678-2765

3. 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, 140k miles, 5 new tires, v6 engine, $2,800. 757-693-0878

4. Treadmill excellent condition hardly been used, $250 obo. 757-695-0402

5. 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis, 140k miles, all power, everything works, one owner, great condition, nothing wrong, runs and drives great, inspected and ready to go, $4,500. 410-430-7128 in Northampton County, Virginia

6. LF red bricks. 757-694-1236

7. 50 year old stamp collection, all kinds of stamps from US, also from several different countries around the world, wide range. Call to discuss price. 757-709-8195

8. 5 free laying hens, Onley area. 1-757-710-5824

9. Yaesu FT-101E Ham Transceiver with YC-601 Digital Display, YO-100 Monitor Scope, external Landliner/Speaker, Yaesu Stand Mike and Yaesu hand mike. Have a couple amplifiers for amateur radio as well. Will discuss price. Call 410-430-0476 if interested.

10. Looking for old and new repair manuals for automobiles, trucks and agricultural tractors. Call anytime. 1-757-709-3858

11. Looking for hardware cloth (screen wire) to use in a chicken coop. Call or text 757-710-5943.

12. Portable tool box, 2 sections, both are 16″ long x 12″ deepx 12″ high, plastic, made by Hart, snap together, wheels, can roll, in perfect shape, paid $120, asking $40. Kobalt Wet saw, for cutting cermaic tile, from Lowe’s, paid $170, new blade, includes accessories, asking $100. 757-894-0823

13. LF good used VHS tape player for a reasonable price. 757-387-7174

14. 10 gun wooden gun cabinet with glass, $50. Exercise bike, free. Welden 8530 Home Gym, like a Bowflex, $100. 757-710-2359

15.Adult Tricycle with baskets never used, excellent condition Pick up only, $250.00 cash, located in Onley. 1-757-789-5008

16. LF propane tank for a forklift. 443-235-1416

17. LF house or trailer to rent. Small pickup tool box, $60. Push mower, $60, needs spring. Call 757-709-0923

18. Blue slate turkey breeding pair. Large walk in chicken coop, $600. Wood cook stove in working order $800 obo. 1-757-350-5937

19.Oak China Cabinet for sale. 757-331-1681

20. LF work van or truck, free or cheap, automatic transmission. LF 2 bedroom trailer or house, must allow pets, can afford $700 – $800 a month. 410-422-8973