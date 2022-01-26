1.LF body for a 1986 Cutlass Supreme, no title needed, LF hood for a 1987 El Camino 757-350-9497

2.LF aluminum fuel tank for a boat, must be 12-16 gallons 757-710-8943

3.LF claw feet for an old bath tub 757-442-9702

4.Set of 4 Firestone truck tires size LT245-70-r17 $200 obo 757-387-7174

5.FREE 100 year old Upright piano w/ bench, painted cream, in excellent condition 804-937-9733

6.LF furniture 757-990-5938

7.757-709-8480 Ford Tractor $2,700

8.Stihl Handheld 14in. Chop saw $600 757-710-8365

9.2004 Chevy Malibu, 4 door, current inspection, in good condition $3,000 obo, 2000 Dodge Dakota, Shortbed, automatic, V6, does not run, $1,200 obo, LF child’s go-kart 757-709-0466

10.Hearth brand Wood stove heats 2,000sq.ft, Anderson windows 33.5×53 607-437-4782

11.Snapper 28in riding mower, 8hp Tecumseh, recently serviced $400, 757-894-5713

12.LF 2006 Dodge Caravan for parts 757-709-2913

13.1,000s of Baseball/Football/Basketball cards, signatures, rookies, mint condition $200 obo, 1965 Pickup Truck bed trailer $100 obo TEXT 757-710-5507

14.Kitchen table 40in. Round, made of heart pine and 4 chairs, in perfect shape $75 757-665-4868

15.LF used kerosene heater 757-709-2342

16.757-710-5238 Like new 40gal electric water heater $125, FREE oak wood, come cut yourself, LF Rottweiler puppy (preferably male)

17.PlayStation 4 w/ 2 controllers and various games 757-709-3034

18.LF a car within price range of $1,000, must be local to Salisbury 410-422-8973