1.LF small, frost-free freezer within the size range of 13-15cuft 757-894-6055

2.2003 Chevy Cavalier, runs and drives, no current inspection $800 obo 757-695-0402

3.Cellphone $20, stand $10, pocketbook $10 757-709-5132

4.LF above ground 275gal oil tank w/ stand or feet 757-710-1593

5.LF walker for rent or purchase 757-710-1174

6.Rollfast bicycle $15, 2 pairs of womens tennis shoes $8 apiece, wicker picnic basket $10 854-8251

7.LF 2 seater go kart 757-710-3876

8.757-894-5798 2 Hoover carpet shampooers

9.223 bull barrel rifle 678-3840

10.High point electric flat top stove in excellent condition $250 firm 709-8348

11.Wooden Dresser & picture of a deer 757-678-3619

12.LF truck body, LF shudders and siding for a trailer 757-350-0652

13.LF motor stolen off a boat 854-0807 ask for Joy, a reward will be provided

14.18ft Hudson flatbed trailer w/ 6 ply tires $1,750, 40ft aluminum heavy duty extension ladder 757-710-3660

15.Ladder racks heavy duty, 8ft bed 757-678-6847

16.1999 Dodge Van, Seats 7, $2,000 410-845-1478

17.2006 30ft Kenwood camper $1,500 obo can also send pictures 757-336-0634

18.Black walnuts 757-894-3196

19.Electric Bass guitar w/ stand and amp 607-6649

20.4 nail guns 710-0595

21.Lazyboy, used $50, Bose 901 stereo speakers on stands w/ equalizers $400 firm, various stereo equipment 757-710-1490

22.Corner cabinet or desk made of solid maple wood 709-8775