1.Milwaukee 1/2 in. Hammer drill kit, model #5378-21, brand new in the box $135 757-710-8518

2.2005 Chevy Malibu, automatic transmission, in very good condition, inspected January 6 of this year, Coleman electric start generator on wheels, new carburetor included $300 obo, call or text for more information, serious inquiries only 757-710-8606

3.1987 El Camino w/ power windows & locks, AC, CD player $2,500 obo, 1977 C10 Pickup w/ 350 engine & transmission, 24in rims, additional truck included for parts $4,500, 1984 C10 pickup w/ 350 engine, 4 barrel carburetor, 350 turbo transmission, solid body, 26in. rims, dual exhaust $4,500 757-350-9497

4.Evinrude 30hp Shortshaft motor w/ tiller arm & stainless steel prop $425 obo, Wood furnace w/ $1,300 worth of duct work, asking $1,250 obo, Brand new, heavy duty 4in. Well auger w/ 33ft of extension pipe $350 obo 757-894-9230

5.LF claw feet for an old bath tub 757-442-9702

6.Set of 4 Firestone truck tires, size LT245/70/R17 w/ over 50% tread, asking $200 obo 757-387-7174

7.FREE 100 year old Upright piano w/ bench, painted cream, in excellent condition 804-937-9733

8.24in. Mountain bicycle $20, LF 20ft lengths of 1/2in. Steel re-bar 410-430-7128

9.LF furniture 757-990-5938

10.3 bedroom home for rent in Exmore, $850 a month, section 8 welcome 757-709-8202

11.LF vintage retro video game memorabilia 757-709-0509

12.4 245-70-17 tires, 6.5x16ft trailer, 1989 Ford F-150 $600 757-678-2566

13.302-519-1311 LF work truck as cheap as possible

14.LF Ford Ranger 757-505-2611

15.Brand new 82gal. Well water holding tank $100, burgundy Recliner $30, mannequin torso $20 757-387-7237

16.Programmable electric motor $250, set of craftsman cordless drills $75 757-787-8455

17.Solid pine 6 panel interior door, 30×79, $40 757-710-5395

18.2 brand new water pumps 757-710-0810

19.710-7983 FREE Washer (works) & Dryer (doesn’t work)

20.4 brand new tires size 17 757-665-4342

21.brand new Kerosene heater 757-387-2044