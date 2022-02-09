1.FREE Barnyard roosters 757-710-3192
2.French heavy cavalry sword, curved model, dated 1829 $400 757-787-7351
3.Propane heater, free-standing 757-331-1911
4.LF used moped in good condition 757-505-6498
5.Set of 4 Firestone truck tires size LT245-70-r17, $200 obo 757-387-7174
6. LF claw feet for an old bath tub 757-442-9702
7.LF portable CD player 757-709-4287
8.(Strictly For A Good Home) Siberian Husky, sky-blue eyes, will howl with you, Sterling silver candle stick (holds 3 candles) by Duchin Creations, Santa Claus suit 757-990-5849
9.Snapper 28in mower w/ 8hp Tecumseh motor, new carburetor $400, 2008 Suzuki Boulevard $3,000, 757-894-5713
10.1998 Dodge Dakota, brand new switch $1,000 obo 757-999-9126
11.2 chainsaws Poland and Craftsman $75 apiece 757-350-0407
12.16in rims 757-999-2867
13.LF new windows for a single wide mobile home 757-442-5009
14.50cc scooter engine, runs perfect $100 757-350-1477