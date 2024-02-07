Swap Shop items from Wednesday, February 7, 2024

1.Craftsman 22 inch cut self propelled lawn mower, owners manual, brand new blade, starts right up, needs throttle cable and adjustment to transmission, $100 firm. 757-710-6933 ask Dave

2. 2008 Chevy Silverado pickup, low mileage 72,907, frame is unrepairable, selling for parts, engine is good, everything else works fine, frame is rusting out, asking best offer. 410-726-1983 in Parksley

3. House full of furniture for $1,500, must be bought altogether. 757-693-0283

4. Duck decoy table lamps.(2) @.75″ thick walnut base. $50.00 each. Can provide photo. “E” mail me at: [email protected]. Hand held clay bird throwers.(2) one left hand one right hand. $30.00 each. Used golf balls. $1.00 each or $50.00 for a bucket full. 1-302-430-4645

5. Set of 18 inch tires with rims, with red strips around tires, $25 apiece, never used. 757-709-4156

6. Selling a 225 gallon oil barrel, $175 OBO. Red bricks, 75 or more, used but pretty clean, 2 for $1 OBO. 757-442-5623 ask for Sam Williams

7. 2 real wood dressers for sale ( no particle board). Both are heavy and need to be picked up. Both have scratches here and there but all drawers work and are in good shape. The white one would be good for a girls room (painted white with pink knobs) asking $25 and the larger one is dark brown and has all knobs. Asking $50. Call or text 757-990-1305. Can send pictures

8. Pine straw, free, wants it out of her yard. Raked up in a pile, come get it. Ethel Shuster on Big Farm Road. 757-787-3280

9. Diamond saw blade, not new, but never used, 14 inch diamond saw blade, for a cut off saw for concrete and masonry materials, $50, paid over $100 brand new. 757-710-7146

10. LF microwave for free or for reasonable price. LF curtains. 757-894-0835

11. 6 month old female bloodhound for sale. Asking $100.00- and vet reference required. Great with kids at least 12 years old and older, great with other dogs and cats. High energy (Puppy)- loves to play outside, has always been on a leash when walked or in a fenced in yard. Up to date on shots, deworming, and is heart worm negative. Is on monthly flea and tick prevention as well as heart worm prevention medication. Weighs approximately 50lbs and is still growing. 757-709-4441

12. Bass guitar, $500 OBO. Generator, $500, brand new in box. LF someone to strap down a boat tarp and pick up pine cones, will pay $25. 757-678-3520

13. LF a DR trimmer. 757-710-1153

14. LF caregiver for nights, dependable and reliable, Monday, Wednesday & Friday and every other weekend, 7 – 10 PM. Call after 4 PM. 757-710-3300

15. LF Stihl branded power tools that are broken. LF Festool track saw. 757-442-2465

16. Antique vanity with two small mirrors and one larger mirror, 2 drawers. Big TV cabinet. Bar set with two stools and other accessories. 757-894-2045 to discuss prices

17. Ram golf bag FX Deluxe, all leather, red and white, like the pros use, practically brand new. Golf caddy, 3 wheel. Both in real good shape, everything is cheap, will sell together or separate. 757-894-6253

18. Looking for adult men’s bicycle in working condition, good tires, not worried about paint. Prefer not 10 speed, to be used for college student. 1-757-854-8215

19. LF fill dirt. 757-710-5451