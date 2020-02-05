1.1994 Prowler 21foot travel trailer $1,500 obo 757-709-4827

2.LF 22. Long rifle or 22. Magnum revolver 757-695-0402

3.LF burn barrels and picnic table bench 894-1233

4.2pc China closet w/ light, small piece of glass missing free to good home 757-710-6098

5.Chop saw in good condition, 6ft barn door hardware 787-2975

6.John Deere 60in cut mower $4,500, 2 mossberg bolt action shotguns $75, 1995 15ft enclosed trailer $2,000 894-5713

7.1991 20ft pontoon boat w/ 25hp motor $2,500 obo, 2 sewing machines 757-894-8118

8.2003 BMW sedan, black in color, $2,800 894-1523

9.LF truck body, LF siding and shudders for a trailer 757-350-0652

10.Campbell 200psi portable air compressor $70 757-710-1262

11.1999 Dodge van 1500 $1,500 410-845-1478

12.757-693-2097 1987 Chrysler Le Baron $600 obo

13.Black walnuts 894-3196

14.20-22 gal compressor on wheels, works great $100, 2 antique outboard motors $150 for the pair, Kencraft challenger 206, 410-491-7337