1.Bracelet found at Accomac library, call and describe if it’s yours 757-694-5660

2.LF used welder within price range of $200 757-710-6293

3.hospital bed, w/ electric air mattress $250 obo, Hoyer lift $100 obo 757-894-8182

4.5 beach chairs for $7 410-749-3599

5.2 Car tires 225-45-r17 $40 for both 442-2203

6.Old swivel rocker 787-7542

7.1 Dale Earnhardt Jr jacket 3x $60, 1 Dale Earnhardt Sr. Replica hood, Dale Earnhardt Jr hood for $125, will sell separately 710-5066

8.Riding lawn mower, like new, weed eater straight shaft 757-787-7969

9.Black angus bull 400-500lbs, $1.50 per pound 710-2567

10.3 grass cutters $1,000 for all 3, mossberg bolt action shotguns, 15ft enclosed trailer clear title 894-5713

11.2005 Yamaha Zooma 2 stroke scooter $200 709-9612

12.Whirlpool stove w/ good, yellow in color, bathroom cabinets w/ face bowl and faucet, heavy duty flatbed trailer w/ double wheels 350-1972

13.200psi portable air compressor 710-1262

14.2003 BMW 325XI $2,800 757-894-1523

15.2012 BMW GTL motorcycle 160hp $10,500, cruiser caddy motorcycle lifting system like new $1,500, Honda generator 18,000kw on trailer $1,700 710-0424

16.1997 Ford F-150 w/ V6 motor, runs great $1,800 firm, 19hp cub cadet riding mower, runs great $300, LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566

17.LF someone that can make repairs to lightning rods on a house 757-999-0083