1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414

2.Fish-N-Mate stainless steel rod/cooler carrier $200 757-787-3242

3.FREE bricks from old chimney 410-430-7128

4.15 year old dryer $100, 2 old copper fire extinguishers $100 each, walnut dining room table w/ 4 chairs $25 757-442-2777

5.Fresh brown eggs $5 per carton of 18 757-442-4381

6.Brand new 8ft fiberglass ladder $50 717-752-7213

7.Upright vacuum, coffee maker, color TVs 757-331-2598

8.LF 410 pump shotgun 757-709-4787

9.Old crock, LF old decoys, LF nice clean shotgun or pistol, 757-387-7506

10.Salt treated lumber, LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566

11.32in Bed w/ frame, dresser, Christmas tree lights 757-787-7969

12.Air temp 3 ton air conditioner unit $500 757-442-4496

13.Entertainment center, fits 32in TV, 757-710-4918

14.8k watt PowerMate generator $750 757-787-8455

15.757-824-5823 LF tractor tire 28in rim 13-1400 width

16.Electric stair elevator chair $500 757-710-4735

17.LF cord of seasoned firewood 757-237-2357

18.LF 36in outside front door, preferably glass 709-4787