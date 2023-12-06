Swap Shop items from Wednesday, December 6, 2023

1.Brand new train set, in box, Holiday Train Set, reasonably priced. 757-919-0098

2. Dresser with four drawers for sale, $30. Tablet, $20. 757-709-3197

3. Two decoy table lamps / “Mallard Duck” black walnut base 2.75 ” thick. $50.00 each. Please “E” mail at [email protected]. Can provide photo. 1-302-430-4645

4. Living room set for sale, beige, two love seats, two end chairs, $400. 757-387-2729

5. Cargo holder for a trailer hitch for car or truck for extra luggage, $50, used one time. Weatherby 20 gauge semi auto shotgun, shot very little, new in 2022, $650, need a back ground check. 757-442-5513

6. LF used work truck, cheap as possible, can need work. 302-519-1311

7. Dinette set, table and four chairs, will sell together for $200 OBO or will sell separately, all heavy duty. CUBII Exercise machine, practically brand new, $75 OBO. 757-387-0224

8. DeWalt chop saw, excellent condition, $125 OBO. 12 gauge double barrel shotgun, collectors piece, Ithaca, all matching serial numbers, best offer. 757-894-6319

9. 225 gallon oil drum, $175. 757-442-5623

10. LG Dryer – $150. 1-757-635-1519

11. heavy duty electric mortar cement mixer for for sale $250 older but it’s in good working condition. Call or text me. Parksley area. Willing to deliver. Very heavy machine. Small boat/jet ski trailer $350 new wiring and lights. 14′ boat capacity. No title. 757-232-3612

12. Trolling Motor. Never been used. It’s saltwater ready. Made by Motor Guide. 46 lbs. Thrust 12 volt. Design for transom mount. Asking for $600.00 (757)789-5287

13. Like new Tan in color Lift Chair new $850. Selling like new couch $400. Call 757-824-4555

14. 1999 Cadillac El Dorado, leather interior, heated seats, new tires, new brakes, $2,500. 757-387-2200

15. LF deck for 42 inch Cub Cadet zero turn lawn mower. 757-919-0098

16. KITTENS FREE TO A GOOD HOME. 9 WEEKS OLD TODAY. CALL 757-693-0720

17. LF OUTSIDE CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS. CALL 757-693-0720

18. Red Texaco Fire helmet, number 1on front of helmet. Inside of helmet has pieces to cushion head with small round attachment. Great condition. I can send you pics. $20. Also vintage door knobs, brass and glass, beautiful condition, can send pics. $ 10 each. Also, Michael Korean makeup travel case, black patent leather with leopard design, about 12 inches high, many compartments. $25. Can send you pics. 757-787-7351

19. 16 inch Homelite electric chainsaw, $40. Never used 2 compartment cast iron stove, $50. Commercial airless paint sprayer, holds 1-5 gallons, $50. On Main Street in Exmore call George at 516-497-3005

20. 2013 Honda Goldwing motorcycle, F6B Deluxe, less than 20k miles, runs great, $13,500 OBO. 302-569-2274

21. Outboard motor dolly, got one cracked wheel, asking $20 OBO. LF old Stihl equipment that’s broken, will buy. 757-442-2465

22. Bar with two stools and other accessories. Vanity with two small mirrors, one large and two drawers. TV cabinet. 757-894-2045

23. Brand new Husqvarna chain saw, in box, never used, $100. Located in Tasley. 484-576-6480

24. LF .410 single shot shotgun for a grandson, doesn’t need to be perfect. 757-694-8768

25. Savage Model 93 .22 magnum rifle, perfect shape, wood stock, blued barrel, Tasco scope, includes ammo, new sling, been in gun safe for a few years, $350 for everything. 757-894-4949

26. Collection of teddy bears, Boys will be Bears collection, selling all 5 for $100, in the box. Teapots, 35, various makes, $150 for all, includes a chocolate pot for hot chocolate. Oil lamps, 6 for sale, selling all together, $250 for all. 631-774-3739 in Painter

27. Craftsman tools for sale: 32 piece combo wrench set, standard & metric, in case, $25. 10 inch table saw, $40 OBO. Greco Pack N Play, $35. 410-968-1256 in Crisfield.