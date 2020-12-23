1.King pellet stove w/ electronic start, deep bin, $400 757-990-9121
2.4ft by 8ft Utility trailer, no title, needs TLC $150 firm, 2 gun stocks for a 20 gauge Belgium Browning shotgun $50, 2 gal. crock w/ cobalt 757-387-7506
3.LF old portable typewriters 442-3013
4.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home or trailer for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414
5.LF 2 car seats for children ages 1-2, 757-787-1329
6.22LR ammunition 443-366-4059
7.LF kid’s metal pedal car 757-710-6814
8.FREE side by side refrigerator 443-859-6438
9.2009 Toyota Camry XLE, automatic, 4 cylinder $5,000 firm 757-694-1704
10.LF 1 bedroom apartment 757-350-5088
11.LF 7.5-8.5 outboard motor, shortshaft for a small flat bottom boat 894-8118
12.Upright vacuum, 2 color TVs 757-331-2598
13.3/4hp Kenmore garbage disposal, LF used canoe in good condition 757-710-1800
14.20-21cu.ft Gibson upright freezer, clean, in working condition $100, full size pickup fiberglass camper shell 757-336-5313
15.LF dog from puppy to 6 month old, preferably mix breed 757-999-0083
16.Set of struts for a Nissan Altima $100 obo 757-387-0859
17.Red iPhone XR $400, brand new in box 757-894-7003
18.Black walnuts, craftsman lawn mower 54in cut 757-894-3196
19.757-693-1807 LF short legged Jack Russell puppy or dog, LF mower for parts
20.LF Bobcat loader in good condition 757-710-5284
21.LF a kitchen table set w/ 4 chairs 757-854-8229
22.John Deere triple blade mower, 80 hours, works great, 2 fold out futons $50 each or both for $75, surround sound speakers, amps, subwoofers, etc 757-710-1490