1.King pellet stove w/ electronic start, deep bin, $400 757-990-9121

2.4ft by 8ft Utility trailer, no title, needs TLC $150 firm, 2 gun stocks for a 20 gauge Belgium Browning shotgun $50, 2 gal. crock w/ cobalt 757-387-7506

3.LF old portable typewriters 442-3013

4.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home or trailer for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414

5.LF 2 car seats for children ages 1-2, 757-787-1329

6.22LR ammunition 443-366-4059

7.LF kid’s metal pedal car 757-710-6814

8.FREE side by side refrigerator 443-859-6438

9.2009 Toyota Camry XLE, automatic, 4 cylinder $5,000 firm 757-694-1704

10.LF 1 bedroom apartment 757-350-5088

11.LF 7.5-8.5 outboard motor, shortshaft for a small flat bottom boat 894-8118

12.Upright vacuum, 2 color TVs 757-331-2598

13.3/4hp Kenmore garbage disposal, LF used canoe in good condition 757-710-1800

14.20-21cu.ft Gibson upright freezer, clean, in working condition $100, full size pickup fiberglass camper shell 757-336-5313

15.LF dog from puppy to 6 month old, preferably mix breed 757-999-0083

16.Set of struts for a Nissan Altima $100 obo 757-387-0859

17.Red iPhone XR $400, brand new in box 757-894-7003

18.Black walnuts, craftsman lawn mower 54in cut 757-894-3196

19.757-693-1807 LF short legged Jack Russell puppy or dog, LF mower for parts

20.LF Bobcat loader in good condition 757-710-5284

21.LF a kitchen table set w/ 4 chairs 757-854-8229

22.John Deere triple blade mower, 80 hours, works great, 2 fold out futons $50 each or both for $75, surround sound speakers, amps, subwoofers, etc 757-710-1490