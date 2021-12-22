1.Dressers, made of real wood, various different ones $50-$75 text 757-694-6112

2.New desktop computer $250, 3 ton floor jack $160, foldable fishing chair $60 757-387-0650

3.FREE upright piano w/ bench, 100 years old, painted cream, in excellent condition 804-937-9733

4.30hp Evinrude short shaft motor w/ tiller arm & stainless steel prop $425 obo, Wood furnace w/ $1,300 worth of duct work, heats 4,000sq.ft $1,250 obo (buyer responsible for removal), Brand new, heavy duty 4in. well auger w/ 33ft of extension pipe $350 obo 757-894-9230

5.set of 4 Firestone truck tires size LT245/70/r17 with over 50% tread, $200 obo 757-387-7174

6.LF furniture 757-990-5938

7.302-519-1311 1999 Dodge Dakota, 2wd automatic, LF tractor trailer body for storage, LF dual axle car trailer 16-20ft as cheap as possible

8.16ft utility trailer, 4 truck tires 245-70-17, LF junk appliances 757-678-2566

9.42in lawn sweeper brand new $225 665-7927

10.double bed w/ matching nightstands $80 757-709-4362

11.2 Commemorative Christmas plates from 1970’s and 1984 757-709-9454

12.small guitar $30, women’s large black fur jacket $20, Hewlett-Packard photo copier 757-319-6085

13.1994 Chevy Suburban, 2wd $2,600 757-678-6342

14.2011 Buick Regal 757-678-3840

15.Tailgate for Dodge Ram 1500 990-5849

16.Yamaha 88 key keyboard w/ 2 stands $300 443-235-1620

17.Whirlpool washing machine, needs a little work 757-630-1995

18.Brand New (digital) PlayStation 5 $900, Towmaster tow dolley w/ LED lights $750, Pressure washer w/ accessories, works great $250 757-710-1490

19.LF Dodge Ram 2500 4wd, long bed, preferably from 2005-2010 757-710-6176