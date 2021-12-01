1.Turkey, pigeons, rooster for sale, LF male goat 757-710-3192

2.Set of 4 Kelly Explorer Plus tires, size 215-65-r16, in great condition, lots of tread $175 obo, set of 17×16 brass inboard boat propeller, fits tapered shaft, in great condition; Accuspray VersaMax air compressor on a cart 757-710-5943

3.1984 15ft. Gallee sailboat w/ new main sail and Genoa sail, 2hp Honda engine, title included $1,800 obo 410-401-0580

4.Nikon camera, like new, Hanging punching bag, Wedding decor 757-710-0132

5.30hp shortshaft Evinrude motor w/ tiller arm, stainless steel prop $425 obo, wood furnace heats 4,000sq.ft., over $1,300 worth of duct work included, asking $1,250 obo, Brand new, heavy duty4in. Well auger, 33ft of extension pipe, $350 obo 757-894-9230

6.set of 4 Firestone truck tires, size LT245-70-R17, over 50% tread $200 obo 757-387-7174

7.FREE Upright piano w/ bench, around 100 years old, painted cream, in excellent condition 804-937-9733

8.LF 6x12ft enclosed trailer 757-709-4287

9.mowing deck for John Deere Z425 mower, 48in cut, no rust $125 757-894-4799

10.2006 Grand Caravan, clean title $3,000 obo 757-709-0209

11.757-617-4150 Piano to give away, 3 keys don’t work, pine hutch $5

12.1999 Toyota, 757-607-6343

13.Inversion table $125 obo, 2 Verizon wireless routers $100 each obo, set of 275-60-20 truck tires w/ 99% tread, barely used $400 or $125 each 757-710-1490

14.LF 5 disc CD changer for a home stereo 757-710-5395

15.FREE moving boxes and packing supplies 804-929-3139

16.LF pecans 757-607-6001

17.302-519-1311 13-31 jeans $30, small DKY Sweater $100, 2005 Nissan Altima, automatic, 4 door $1,900 obo

18.757-787-1897 Large lot of outdoor X-mas decor

19.757-442-2248 Queen size mattress in mint condition, firm cushion, core support $125, plastic cover included

20.LF 1990-94 Oldsmobile body, doesn’t need engine or transmission 302-265-8982

21.LF somebody with an electric winch, LF somebody with a trailer, 2 antique lamps w/ wicks $75, assortment of Tom Brady Cards, Eli Manning sports cards 757-710-5507