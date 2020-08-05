1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM

2.5 drawer antique dresser in excellent condition $40, steamer trunk, black and silver in color $30, 1930’s small baby carriage in excellent condition $25 709-8491 Text Only

3.Washer/Dryer combo, regular hookup 710-2169

5.4 tires and rims size 255-75-17 $250 obo, Hudson car trailer $1,000 obo, 2003 Jeep Liberty 4wd, 757-710-6149

6.LF trailer w/ hitch for reasonable price 757-921-8021

7.King size bed and 2 dressers, computer desk 757-824-5389

8.LF somebody to take fallen tree debris 757-710-4428

9.2002 Saturn SL1 $1,600 obo or trade for SUV 757-665-1284

10.2 sets of ladder racks $50 either one 710-1489

11.LF apartment 894-2775