1.1996 4.3 liter V6 engine $300 757-693-1450

2.6 chairs and a table in excellent condition $100 obo, LF house to rent, preferably 1 story 3 bedroom in Princess Anne / Fruitland

410-913-7413

3.Fresh Figs $4 per quart, Asian pears 2 for $1 757-787-8605

4.LF Quail 757-710-3192

5.47 acre wooded lot in Accomac $20,000 757-387-7603

6.Black Leather sofa & loveseat $375, black faux leather queen headboard and frame $100 757-694-1704

Do

7.5 ton floor jack $300, dog house $50, LF lot to buy for a mobile home 757-894-1233

8.2001 Ford Ranger $3,600, 2010 Dodge Caravan $3,900 443-523-5741

9.2000 Honda XR-80 dirt bike, good condition, $750, 1997 Honda Shadow 1100cc motorcycle, good condition $1,700, 25ft Catalina Sailboat w/ good sails, new Suzuki 9.9 outboard motor, trailer included $5,000 757-787-3993

10.Crutches, Car Ramps, Bilge Pumps 757-414-0429

11.2005 Gallant, doesn’t run, has new parts, $1,000 757-607-7664

12.LF parts for a 60in. Toro 0turn riding mower, 27hp, 757-709-9569

13.New queen mattress and box set 757-331-4478

14.LF 2-3 bedroom 2 bath trailer to purchase and move to another location 757-894-3527

15.LF low mileage Honda CRV 757-414-0074

16.LF small bird cage 757-665-4862

17.LF interior painter, roofer, and glass repairman, only interested parties 757-787-7542 leave your name and number

18.61in., 19hp 0 turn bobcat, LF junk appliances and scrap 757-678-2566

19.English saddle & riding equipment 443-235-1620

20.combination battery weed whacker/blower $45, brand new portable pressure washer, still in the box, by Martha Stewart $80, big pentagonal aquarium $50 757-387-0503

21.Toshiba toaster oven, black stainless steel, never used, $50 757-663-6917

22.LF somebody to help with yard work, grass mowing, weed eating in northern Accomac 757-694-5150

23.scrap metal, old scooters, various parts 757-387-0375

24.Knee scooter, 3 different dog-foods, dart board 757-894-2045

.