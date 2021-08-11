1.1996 4.3 liter V6 engine $300 757-693-1450

2.DESPERATELY LF single story house for rent, preferably in Sommerset County, references available, 6-7ft ladder $15 410-913-7413 serious inquiries only

3.Deep Freezer, 4ft 3in wide 757-303-5511

4.white Whirlpool side-by-side refrigerator, ice maker/water dispenser needs repairs $200 757-894-8121

5.Older model Johnson outboard motor w/ new water and fuel pumps $125 757-665-6127

6.19ft boat trailer, needs repairs, no title $150 Cash, 3500watt 110/240volt Generator, new carburetor in box included $250, FREE 24ft round pool, 4ft deep, LF wood stove or fireplace insert wood stove 757-710-8606

7.Punching bag w/ chains, matchbox cars and trucks, boys size 3.5 soccer/baseball cleats 757-710-0132

8.LF Geese 757-710-3192

9.2003 Dodge Ram 1500, super clean, 2wd $12,000 443-523-5741

10.LF parts for a Toro 0turn mower, 60in cut, 27hp, willing to buy the whole mower 757-709-9569 call anytime

11.New queen mattress and box set 757-331-4478

12.LF low mileage Honda CRV 757-414-0074

13.LF 2-3 bedroom trailer w/ 2 bathrooms 757-894-3527

14.2003 Dodge Ram 2500 utility van, fully loaded, cage installed, needs paint job $1,000 757-710-1489

15.13 t-shirts, long & short sleeve, sizes 3&4x 757-919-0001

16.LF 3 bedroom trailer to rent in Bloxom 757-694-5348

17.Jazzy electric wheelchair, needs batteries $400 or trade for 42in cut mower LF anvil 757-787-2963

18.riding lawn mower 17.5hp $225 757-894-8118

19.LF riding mower in good condition 757-575-5829

20.8k pound boat lift $800, LF scaffolding, LF metal car parts, 607-437-4782

21.old school Schwinn bicycle, needs TLC, brand new seat, $75 obo 757-665-4594

22.shallow well water pump $150, 3.5hp weed edger $100 757-442-4448

23.LF somebody to do light yard work in Exmore 757-672-6433