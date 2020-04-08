1.2000 Ford F-150 pickup, new tires, brakes, new a/c, clutch and pulley, needs some work $2,250 757-693-1450

2.LF late model truck or car for reasonable price 609-780-4960

3.LF Picnic table, LF patio chairs 757-709-9201

4.1999 Chevy Suburban $2,800 443-523-5741

5.Box truck of flea market items 443-513-0405

6.Remington 887 3.5in magnum, shadowgrass camo $325, heavy duty safe w/ combination $150 obo, antique mission oak library stand w/ folding magazine support $350 obo 757-894-9230

7.38in Honda riding mower, needs blades $350, go kart w/ roll cage, needs motor $200, 1975 4 speed transmission 709-4318

8.Hobart commercial meat slicer $50, 709-0609

9.White Frigidaire Refrigerator, in excellent condition $50 787-3571

10.LF spare bundles of roofing shingles 757-505-6521

11.FREE 28in console TV 570-578-9031

12.Depends adult diapers, electric bicycle 757-894-8131

13.4 folding Costco chairs in excellent condition $80 for all 4 301-467-9522 call after 6

14.FREE 2 sheets of OSB 387-7174

15.LF push mower 757-894-0113

16:757-894-1262 Porta-Break

17.Wheelbarrow w/ metal spoked wheels $10, variety of arrows $30 per grouping, Truglo fiber optic light for a bow $20 665-4932