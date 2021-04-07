1.FOUND: Along Wachapreague Road, a set of keys including a Honda key, 2 John Deere equipment keys, a post office key, and various others Text 610-476-1967

2.LF used riding mower in good condition for reasonable price 757-655-0365

3.1999 Sports van w/ modified wheelchair lift, recently serviced and inspected $4,000 obo 757-894-7925

4.4 colorful child-size life jackets, varying sizes from Infant up $20 for all 757-442-3013

5.Already mounted 46in. Magnavox HDTV on a stand w/ 3 shelves $325 obo 757-387-9996

6.LF deck for a 38in. Craftsman riding mower 410-430-7128

7.LF home for rent in Accomac County 757-350-5088

8.LF somebody to mow a lawn 757-665-6197

9.757-709-9709 LF a Ford Ranger or small pickup

10.House in Reedsville, VA, 2005 Honda motorcycle 804-453-3408

11.Stevens 301 20gauge single barrel shotgun, 2 boxes of ammo $150 757-710-4407

12.Brand new slide board for endurance $35, wooden planter 21.5×21.5 $75, cream color vanity brand new in box $175 443-880-1331

13.2005 Harley Sportster 883 $3,700 or trade for 4wd ATV 757-709-1572

14.LF female chihuahua only a year old, 3/4in oak flooring $500 757-709-9570 ask for Bill

15.LF full body pickup in good condition 757-894-7896

16.Craftsman LT1000 42in cut mower 757-999-3995

17.Oil furnace stove, heats approx 1,000sqft $1000 obo 757-709-1096

18.1999 Ford Escort, automatic, 4 cylinder $1,200 obo or trade for small-medium sized pickup, LF 2br trailer in Maryland for rent within price range of $650 a month 410-422-8973

19.Push mower w/ 5hp engine, runs well, needs air-intake cover $65 obo, king size bedroom suit w/ bed, headboard, mattresses, etc. $425 obo, LF enclosed trailer 10-24ft, preferably larger 757-237-2357

20.Male beagle puppies, had shots $50 510-365-5495