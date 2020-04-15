1.2000 Ford F-150 pick up, new tires, brakes, new a/c clutch and pulley, needs a little work $2,250 757-693-1450
2.Stainless Dan Wesson 44mag 8in $800 obo, Pacific/Hornady single stage reloading press $100 obo 757-286-2371
3.9 Shank Ferguson Chisel plow $800 obo, wood furnace, building, and duct work $2,000 obo, Remington 887 3.5 Magnum pump shotgun $325 757-894-9230
4.20ft Pontoon boat, 25hp 4 stroke 03 Yamaha motor, $2,500, seats in good shape, 2 pianos for free 757-894-8118
5.LF garden Tiller 410-603-7631
6.757-824-0942 LF small chest type freezer
7.2004 Mazda Tribute, V6 automatic, LF 1990-1992 Ford F-150 pickup 410-422-8973
8.LF food truck/trailer 757-709-8118