Swap Shop items from Tuesday, September 26, 2023

1.LF free English bulldog. 757-607-6112

2. LF any and all video game related items, old to new. Call 757-709-0509

3. LF TIRES SIZE 205/65 R15. CALL 757-693-0720

4. Behringer XENYX X2442 USB Mixer/with manual & power cord. $200. Good condition. About 5 years old (two of those years pandemic so little use then). Lists new at Sweetwater for $389 and used at Musician’s Friend for $299. Contact Peg Volk at [email protected]

5. Garage wooden worktable, 36″Wx51″L, 32″H, with two 12″ vices, $110. Wards wet wheel grinding tone, GE motor, incl 2 knife sharpening stones, $110. Craftman Table Saw, $75. Exmore area. 1-757-442-4535

6. L/F used duck house for rescue ducks, reasonably priced or free. 757-302-5082

7. Rabbits for sale 2 female and 3 males. 1-757-710-3192

8. 2 female guinea hens for sale both laying, 2 pairs of doves for sale come with a cage and half bag of food. 1-757-710-3192

9. Roosters for sale, $15 a bird. 6 foot 3 point hitch 3 blade bush hog finishing mower, $700. Eggs for sale, $10 for 30. 757-894-9719

10. 1998 Ford F-150, extended cab, 8ft bed, 2wd, 4.2 v6, 369k miles, runs and drives, inspected, needs work $100 obo. 609-780-4960

11. White gold diamond ring, and matching band, a little over 2 karats, $2,000. Yellow 14 karat gold band, $100. Both size 6.5. LF living room set, pleather. 443-880-1331

12. Cord of pecan firewood, cut and split, 16 inch pieces, seasoned, $300, will deliver within 20 mile range from Exmore. Vermont Castings wood stove, top and front feed, glass doors, nice stove, medium size, $400. 757-710-8365

13. Fixer upper next door to house, looking for people to fix it up, and live there as is. 757-350-0894

14. Walk in cooler, includes compressor, 5.5 x 10, $2,000. 757-990-5191

15. Brand new manufactured home furnace, brand spanking new, has coil for AC, $1,200 firm. Call 757-990-2269

16. LF pole saw. 757-999-0083

17. Dining room table, fits 8-10, cherry wood, $250. Pair of lamps, $25. Box of mens tools, $400. 757-678-3520

18. LF Chevy inboard boat engine, v8. 410-936-8263

19. Looking to rehome two smaller dogs. They are 40-45 pounds each, they are sisters. Please text me at 757-709-5236. Need a home by this Weekend

20. 10 inch subwoofer box, ported, 2 10 inch woofers, speaker and box are not old, $75 OBO. 757-607-6797

21. Very nice Sony handicam camcorder, Carl’s Ice model, 1080p, high definition, $100, includes chargers and carrying cases, accessories. Mens ties with matching pocket squares, name brand ties, $25 OBO. 2 burn barrels, brand new, never used, $20 each. 757-710-1490

22. 2 Monitor stoves. Fiberglass and plastic crab floats. 2 air conditioners. 410-968-2045