Living room furniture 757 710 4378

2. 757 336 6617 twin box spring and mattress ask Gary

3. 1998 Chincoteague scow Exmore Glassworks no motor 2400 757 894 1985

4. Vacuum cleaner 20 TVfor 20 house phone for 20 757 331 2598

5. 2007 Carniac g 5 2 door coup low mileage 3800 or best offer brand new nykon camera 200 or best offer king size iron bed frame head board 50 7577091260

6. Looking for a pair of truck tires new or used 275/65R18. Have goodyear wrangler on truck now but will take other brands if used in good shape call 999-0083

7. Easy go golf cart $1000 710 2677

8. wood stove vrick lined in prefect shape not too big, 2 pickup loads of firewood 150, Bostitch nail gun neumatic nail gun, 3 cases of nails perfect shape 175 8940823

9. 2009 honda civic 3500 193585 miles minor cosmetic damage 7577095011

10. 2003 Jeep Liberty 4×4, 1996 Ford F150 heat and ac work but needs some tlc, car trailer (can be a project) asking $800 OBO. Please call/text for more information @ 757-710-6148 after 5pm. Serious inquiries only.

11. organic eggs 2 dollars a dozen 7573872008

12. Looking for used Kitchen Counters and island. 693-1450.

13. Andersen bay window series 5100 117″ wide; 48″ high; side windows 29″ wide New but had been temporarily installed. $1000.

14. For sale 2006 Chevrolet uplander mini van. Seats 7 81,000 original miles. Burgundy in color. Driven (easy) by elderly couple. Asking 3500 or best offer. 7577108019 for more details. Please leave message if no answer.