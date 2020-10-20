1. HP laptop, good condition, $75. Call Jimmy at 302-553-3959 in Painter

2.1985 Honda motorcycle, 400cc. In Exmore, call 816-400-3923

3.LF 3-4 bedroom house to rent, Section 8, between Accomac and Painter. 973-337-0345

4. 7 piece living room set in perfect shape. 1999 Mercury Grand Prix in great shape. 757-710-0810

5. For sale: golf club set with new bag and accessories, $50. In Onancock 757-787-3242

6. Aluminum customizing brake for bending metal and brand new cutting wheel for $1,200. Heavy duty shop table saw 220volt could convert to 110 volt, $200. 6 ton Hudson car trailer no title, $650 OBO, need gone. Call or text for more info after 5 please 757-710-6148

7. LF 50 caliber muzzleloader. 757-709-4362

8. 31 foot Fleetwood camper, $3,000, good shape, nice and all ready to go, heat and AC works. 2007 Suzuki Boulevard, 6,500 miles, $3,000. 757-894-5713

9. Craftsman lawnmower, 26 HP Kohler engine, 54 inch cut, electric clutch, cruise control, nice lawnmower. 757-894-3196

10. 1993 turbo diesel Mercedes car. 757-665-5726

11. High Sense stand alone AC unit with heater, heats and cools, 7k BTUs, 3 months old, paid $600 new, asking $250, includes remote, includes condenser. On Chincoteague Island 757-990-2796

12. Pro power Air Fryer (used 2x only) – New from Amazon $135.99 – selling for $75. Twin Sized Daybed – white metal, includes mattress – $75. Fresh Brown Eggs – $3.00 dozen. PLEASE CALL 442-4381

13. Nice set of double dresser drawers with mirror excellent condition asking $75 , Four 275-75-17 rims and tires excellent condition, off Lincoln Navigator, will fit Ford, Lincoln, Chrysler vehicles, $100 for all tires. Text or call 757-710-6149

14. 2001 Volvo, needs some work, asking, $400 OBO. 757-442-3319

15. LF parts for a 1994 Chevrolet Suburban. LF burn barrel. 757-678-6342

16. For sale 2007 Toyota Scion, back 132,000 miles $3,500 firm. Call Russ 410-977-2960

17. Bosch Dishwasher, real quiet. Working fine but we rebuilt kitchen with new product line. This model was top of the line in 2013, 3 tray, stainless steel front, hidden controls. Asking $225. Located in Onancock. 757-787-2682

18. Upright deep freezer, $100 ‘Kelvinator’. 757-894-1937

19. 1996 Ford Explorer runs drives, needs TLC, $850. Craftsman YTS4500 26hp motor 54in deck, $500. 18ft car/utility trailer all lights work an good title, $1,750. 757-350-5873

20. LF table set in good condition. 757-894-0886

21. 3 suitcase of clothes, best offer for all. Wrenches, best offer. 2007 Dodge caravan, best offer. 757-894-1521

22. Gas leaf blower, $75, runs great. 2 queen size bedframes, $20 each. LF junk appliance or scrap metal, will pickup for free. 757-678-2566

23. 2007 Pontiac G5, 2 door, perfect condition outside and inside, $3,000 firm. 757-709-1260

24. 40 foot aluminum heavy duty extension ladder, sell for $800, asking $450. Commercial wet saw, has stand, tray, slider, sells for $4,000 – $,5000, asking $1,100 cash. LF someone to take a look at a Bobcat to repair it. 757-710-5238

25. LF 4×4 ATV in good condition. 607-437-4782

26. LF flag pole. 999-0083

27. Parcel of land for rent on Bayside Road. 757-709-5671

28. LF one bedroom apartment to rent. 757-709-0271

.