Swap Shop items from Tuesday, November 3, 2025

1. 2 Kerosenes, $50. 757-691-6269

2. DEER CORN. 5 DOLLARS FOR 50 POUNDS . BAGGED. STIHL WEEDEATER. STRAIGHT SHAFT, RUNS GREAT FS99 $15. FORD RANGER 1996 . 4X4X 110K MILES. RUNS EXCELLENT. COLD AC. NEW TIRES . $1,200 OBO. 757-867-5309

3. Sleepy brand queen size adjustable base bed frame, with wired hand held remote control. In the box, never opened. $150. 1-757-647-0155

4. Hobart Bull Chopper and Stuffing machine. Commercial slicing machine. $400 for the pair. 757-709-9456

5. Linea set, full sized couch that opens into a bed, nice swivel seat chair, end table, coffee table, lamp and shade, $200. 607-437-4782 in Quinby

6. Keycraft boat with trailer. Weedeaters. Stone grinder. Call for prices. 757-787-2669 Brooks Pruitt northside Chessconessex

7. 100 foot rubber garden hose, perfect shape, $25. 20 pound propane cylinder, real good shape, not full, regulator with hose for a gas grill, $25. Clam rake, over 150 years old, $30. 757-894-0823

8. LF welder, put a pipe on 91 GMC on right side. 757-709-2578

9. 127 acres of forest and wetlands 80-100% disabled veterans can hunt during deer season. Don’t need a gun. Will need to verify disability through the VA. On Poplar Cove Road. 609-658-3777

10.2006 GRADY WHITE SEAFARER 228, YAMAHA F225 FOUR STROKE, 600 HOURS, HARD TOP, NICE ELECTRONICS, $6500 OBO. 757-894-8693

11. Looking for a 1 or 2 bedroom house ready to move ASAP. 757-709-2173

12. wood working shop equipment. 1) Delta Belt/Disc Sander 4″ Belt 6″ Disc Corded Electric Gray $50. The RBI 612 12” wood planner is a heavy-duty, multi-purpose 12-inch wood planer, molder, and sander. Key Specifications • Planer Capacity: 12 inches wide, 3/16 to 6 inches thick • Max Cutting Depth: 3/16 inch price $200. 757-442-4546

13. Generator. Pressure Washer. 42 inch deck for Craftsman riding lawn mower. 757-894-3196

14. Very heavy duty rope for sale, at least 100 foot long. 2 dining room chairs, with arms, wicker back, $25 apiece. 757-894-8118

15. Eastville Volunteer Fire Company is selling raffle tickets for $25 a piece. 1st place is 1/2 of a cow and a freezer. 2nd place is a Blackstone grill. 3rd place is a $250 gift card to food lion. Drawing is this Thursday, 11/5. Call/text 757-695-0402 or any member to buy tickets.

16. 197 Ford F-150 Lariart, needs transmission, but motor runs good. 4 new tires. will discuss price. Call 757-709-9569

17. Weslo Exercise Bike with calorie counter and distance traveled. $25. Murtisol Treadmill- has screen on treadmill and has holder for your computer or phone $40. Duraflame electric fireplace with remote. Great condition. very quiet $100. 443-783-3253

18. 2023 rolls of Kennedy half dollars, uncirculated, 20 coins in a roll, $12. 2 gallons of Zeb handwash soap, $5. 2 gallons of anti-freeze, $18 for both or $9.50 per gallon. 757-665-4581