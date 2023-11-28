Swap Shop items from Tuesday, November 28, 2023

1.20 foot Mako boat, Yamaha 150 motor, trailer, $4,500. 757-387-7438

2. 18 cu. foot refrigerator with top freezer. Price $125.00 Call for more information 757-710-8835

3. Want to buy firewood, oak or cherry, split and seasoned. Within 30 miles of Onancock. Call 703-282-2135

4. 2004 Lincoln Town car call or txt for info can send pics asking $1,500. 1-757-387-0483

5. 1995 853 Bobcat Skidsteer, runs good, slight hydraulic oil leak, $5,000. Vermont Castings woodstove, $350, no enamel, mid size, top and side fed, glass doors. 757-710-8365

6. Pair of size 12 steel toed slip on black Redwing shoes, paid $120, worn half a dozen times, came from Jaxons, $60. 757-387-0491

7. Looking for someone to build a set of steps, or donate cement steps. 757-665-5464

8. Four tires, 35×12.5R20, LT Hancook, $400 for all, good tread. 757-894-2267

9. Coleman BT200X minibike, looks new, paid $800, asking $500. 10 foot Old Town Canoe, paid $1,100, $500. 703-943-6356 near Parksley

10. LF bobcat Skidsteer. 443-235-1416

11. LF reliable vehicle. 757-709-4287

12. 200 gallon oil drum, $175. 757-442-5623

13. Timberline Poppa Bear wood stove, good condition, well taken care of, $500. You haul. 757-894-7047

14. 7 foot pool table, slate top, accessories included, excellent condition, $400. Large parrot/bird cage, 52 inches tall, sturdy, 18×18, like new, $75. Greco Pack & Play, very clean, excellent condition, $10. 757-665-5703

15.LF driver’s side door for a 2003 Dodge Ram, extended cab. LF drive shaft for a 1996 Dodge Ram. 757-854-8615

16. Trolling Motor, never been used. It’s saltwater ready, made by Motor Guide. 46 lbs. Thrust 12 volt. Design for transom mount. Asking for $600.00 (757)789-5287

17. Full size couch, matching LazyBoy chair, $150 for set. Full size couch, red in color, $50. 757-709-8387 can text pictures

18. LF house to rent 3-4 bedroom house, can afford $1,500 – $1,800 a month, between Princess Anne and Salisbury. LF one bedroom apartment to rent. 410-422-8973

19. Big TV cabinet. Vanity with two small mirrors, two drawers. Bar set for sale, two stools, other accessories. Call for prices 757-894-2045

20. Ford 6 foot box scrape, 3 point hitch, with 6 picks, asking price $900. 757-709-8480

21. LF 2011 Chevy Silverado engine and transmission. 609-658-3777 in Onancock