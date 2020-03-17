1.Kitchen table, 2 chairs. Cell phone. $20 each. 757-709-2521

2. 2 riding lawn mowers, 38 inch deck and 42 inch deck, ready to cut. 757-787-7969

3.2004 Chrysler Searing coup, v6 automatic, garage kept, excellent condition, low mileage, $2,700 firm. 757-824-3379

4. Set of trifold ATV ramps, used one time, still in box, $40. 757-709-0402 leave message if no answer

5. Sofa and loveseat, $125. 757-469-4529 in Nassawadox

6. Dining room set, table, 6 chairs, China buffet, cabinet, cherry wood, smoke free home, $400. 443-235-1823 in Salisbury

7. 2005 Jeep Liberty v6 automatic, fully loaded, turn key, 212k miles, $3,000 firm cash. 443-735-6078

8. Cherrywood cabinet, 4 feet tall x 3 feet wide, 3 shelves, $40. Girls bike, monster high, purple in color for kids age 4-7, $40, very good condition. 2006 Toyota Scion, greyish blue, 186k miles, 2 door, runs good, $2,100 OBO. 443-880-1331

9. 400 pound powerladder with gas motor, 40 feet of ladder, $900. Double airhorns with hose connector and mounting bracket, $20. 757-710-7146

10. LF house trailer for a reasonable price. 757-894-5700

11. LF house to rent in Accomack County, 3 bedroom, needs as soon as possible. Carbon Express Crossbow, brand new with scope, sling, hunting and target arrows, bag, brand new, $250 OBO. 757-894-6319

12. Swisher log splitter, 28 ton, $900, paid $1,700. Guitar and amplifier, sold together, PIg Nose G60VR, very nice, $600. 757-665-4102

13. 1999 Dodge van, 1500 series, white in color, $1,500. 410-845-1478

14. Pair of mens leather sandals, brand new, iZod, size 11D, dark brown, still in box, paid $60 asking $12. C-clamps, various sizes, $10. 2 pairs of womens tennis shoes, size 6 new in box, size 11 womens new in box. $8 a pair or $15 for both. 757-854-8251

15. 1999 Ranger parts, hood fenders and doors. 443-523-5741

16. 1998 Firebird Coupe 2Door, 3.8 v6 engine, runs great, blue, t-tops. 180,000 miles

Asking $2000. Text if interested 757-678-3703

17. LF a tow hitch for 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe. 757-710-1153

18. Looking for a twin size mattress and box spring in good condition. 757-709-8822

19. LF a stand up freezer in good shape under $150. 757-665-1284

20. Rims and tires for a 2008 Ford, 26 inch, $1,000. LF 1998-2003 Ford Ranger for parts. 757-710-6176

21. 2003 BMX 325XI. VERY GOOD CONDITION. 145,000 MILES. CALL 757-710-6174

22. New, Never Used . Heavy duty stainless steel 10 Inch crab pot puller, Complete with davit, fair lead roller and rope deflector. Paid, $2144.00, for sale $1900 firm, You save $244.00. Call and leave a message or text-757-710-8645

23. 2008 Chevy Malibu car body for $300. Please call 757-894-0379

