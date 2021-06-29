1.LF good running push lawn mower in good condition. 757-350-1206

2. LF dual axel car trailer, cheap as possible, can need some work, 18-20 foot. 2004 Chevy Silverado, runs good, good dependable work truck but also would be good to go to the doctor, 2wd automatic, $2,900.302-519-1311

3. 8K BTU LG air conditioner, works like new, $170 today OBO, gotta go today. Will deliver. Mike Piazza jumbo card made from jersey, limited edition, $30. 757-990-5849

4. 12 tee shirts, some long sleeve, some short sleeve, name brand, $7.50 a shirt. 757-919-0001

5. LF old pine tongue and groove flooring to match 100 year old floor. Need 10 pieces 3 inch wide x 3/4 inch x 12 ft or shorter. 757-570-7289

6. Free Queen Size Mattress & Box Springs. 20 ga. Winchester Shotgun ( 1300) VGC $350. .22 Remington 597 VTR, $295.

Call Mike 757-824-4555

7. Room for rent. Monthly $325 split electric bill. Located Outskirts of Exmore. For Sale: Coleman Electric Start Generator 3500. On wheels. Comes with new carburetor in the box. $300 OBO. 10ft Galvanized Boat trailer, New axle, hubs, springs rated at 3200lbs each and tires has been parked 8 years. Takes 2″ Ball. Has hand crank. Can be towed home in its current condition but needs work. No Title. $300 OBO. 757-710-8606

8. Lazy Boy Rocker Recliner $50. Hospital bed – free must be have your own transportation and manpower to move. For more information, please call 757-710-8835

9. 100 plus feet of 2 inch snap screen. 757-442-4994

10. For sell,brand new still n box,never used,NINJA,air fryer, asking $65. 757-777-4164

11. LF Youth dirt bike riding gear for a younger boy, helmet, leg pads, chest pads, etc., 757-894-1696

12. LF overhead projector with bulb for $20. 757-442-4251

13. Ducks for sale to a good home * NOT FOR FOOD * five dollars each. 757-710-3192

14. 2 flatscreen TVs for sale, $100, perfect condition. 757-824-5323

15. 17-19 yellow squad, $8. Fresh brown eggs, $3 a dozen. 665-6279

16. 2006 Hyundai Sonata, $2,600. 443-523-5741

17. (2) 275/60R15 Nitto drag radials asking $200 each tire. 757-387-2114

18. Zebco 33 authentic Zglass action fishing rod, red with a few extras. Never used, $30. New never used tire air compressor, 260 PSI 12 volt, $25. 757-331-0472

19. LF good home for a dog, 2 year old Alaskan Chow Shepherd dog, male, friendly, loves to play, good with kids, free to a good home. 757-678-3619

20. Coffee table, 2 end tables, 2 lamps for sale, like new condition, $125. 410-913-7413 serious inquiries only

21. LF mower deck for a Toro 0 turn, 42 inch cut. 610-955-1549 in Pocomoke

22. Brand new house telephone. Color TV, Eureka vacuum. LF microwave and sofa. 757-331-2598

23. LF car or van to buy, $400-$800. LF trailer 1-2 bedrooms, with the option to rent to own. 410-422-8973

24. LF trailer spare wheel, 5 lug 15 inch wheel for a 20575 tire. LF lightweight kayak. 757-665-7487

25. John Deere 42 inch riding mower. 40 inch Husquavarna riding lawn mower. 757-694-7726

26. LF small deep freezer. 757-709-4287

27. LF Kencraft Challenger 206. In Onancock 410-491-7337

28. 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Belle Haven, $26,500. 757-414-0429

29. LF house to rent for $900 a month between Greenbackville and Pocomoke, must accept small pets AND government employees. 757-694-1704

30. GE washer, $50. 757-377-3689