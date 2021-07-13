1.1996 4.3 liter V6 engine $300, 1996 Suzuki Sidekick, $1,500, call for details 757-693-1450
2.Heavy duty office desk $100, 4 drawer filing cabinet, metal $50, tall wooden book shelf in great condition $100 434-270-2840
3.Sound system $150, bass amp $75, and music stand $25 302-841-9246
4.LF senior housing, 1-2 bedroom house or apartment, preferably within price range of $750 a month 973-997-1208
5.15hp 2 cycle Johnson outboard motor, short shaft w/ fuel line and 6gal. tank $300 757-442-4605
6.5 Kittens for adoption, roughly 7 weeks old, litter box trained, eating hard food 757-678-6869
7.LF land to purchase, serious inquiries only 757-387-2473
8.Lawn mower tires, size 15×6, new condition $20 each, 2 bar stools $10 each 757-710-3803
9.LF Lawn & Garden help in Cape Charles 757-647-6550
10.Over 100 golf balls, dumbbells & weights, slide projector 757-414-0429
11.LF Low mileage Honda CRV 757-414-0074
12.LF 3 Bedroom home in Accomac County 757-894-9591
13.GE Washer $50 757-377-3689
14.Chest type deep freezer, in excellent condition $275 410-629-9592
15.8×10 Shed w/ vinyl siding 757-824-5695
16.walker $100, 2 canes $25 each 757-442-5478
17.13-14 size 3x short & long sleeve t-shirts $8 apiece 757-919-0001
18.refrigerator $75, roofing tin 757-710-8901
19.757-678-2244 LF bulldog for reasonable price
20.LF Dodge Caravan in running condition 757-387-2645
21.1998 Chevy Pickup, extended cab, runs good, no issues $2,800, Savage bolt action 270 deer rifle w/ scope $350 firm 757-709-4362
22.boat lift w/ steel frame, hardware $1,200 obo 607-437-4782
23.36ft. 4 season camper $850 a month, 7 acre horse field for haying, LF used jetski ramp 757-894-3007
24.750watt power inverter $30, LF beach umbrella 757-894-3742
25.10 full grown ducks $5 each 757-709-5580
26.Blackstone smoker grill $75 obo 757-678-2301 ask for Hunter
27.2001 Ford Explorer, 4 door, 4wd, needs valve cover gasket $1,500 757-894-1937
28.chain link panel Fencing 6ft by 10ft $500, chest freezer 31.5in wide 22in deep, 35in high $150 757-693-0182
29.John Deere 40in cut 757-505-6692
30.2pc. China cabinet, lights up, 38in wide, 74in high $150, Men’s 26in mountain bike, dark blue, very good condition $50, women’s huffy cruiser bike $125 757-302-1010
31.2 guinea pig brothers, 2 for $5 410-726-3371
32.1975 Outboard motor, used twice $700, 3 Harley Davidson bikes 757-894-8118
33.Dog kennel w/ cover in great condition, large capacity Whirlpool dryer 757-469-2223
34.Women’s clothing 757-350-1908
35.757-710-1927 Vox amplifier $125 obo
36.Ford E-350 box van, power stroke diesel, excellent shape $4,500 obo 757-789-3333
37.LF pickup truck 757-331-0586