Swap Shop items from Tuesday, February 24, 226

1. 2 pairs of headlights for 2019 Honda CRV, paid $800 per light, asking $30 apiece. 757-469-4529

2. All Pro Torpedo Propane Gas Heater with connector, no tank, 40k BTU. 757-442-2203(landline)

3. Generator, Winco PTO Generator, 12kw continuous, 20 kw peak, needs tires, perfectly functioning, $1,250. 757-710-6784

4. Used baseball bats, 32 inch and 33 inch, $50 for both OBO. Parts for a 2004 Nissan Frontier, cable assembly and sensor assembly, $50. 757-505-6494

5. 2 tires and wheels, mounted in excellent condition, ST175-80D13, $55 apiece or $100 for the pair, sell for $115 apiece. 410-726-8185

6. Whirlpool gas dryer for sale, $100. 7 Victorian area porcelain dolls, ranging from 3-4 foot, any reasonable offer. 757-710-2231

7. LF 2003 – 2005 Ford Expedition with a good body, no rust. 443-944-7199

8. Box of 2 8,000lb Badlands wenches, worked last year, do not work this year, $100 for the pair, $50 a piece. 20 inch cast iron industrial table saw, has a 3 phase motor, $750. Big 16 inch industrial plane, 6ft x 20 inches wide, $750. Direct vent 3,000 BTU stove/heater, has fake log set inside, can use propane or natural gas, $1,000. 609-658-3777

9. Looking for an affordable 2-3 bedroom home for rent in lower Accomack or upper Northampton County. Call or text (757)350-0385

10. Looking for rental in the Accomack County area, prefer 1 to 2 bedroom. 757-209-8444

11. Slightly used kerosene heater, purchased yesterday and used for less than three hours. It is in excellent condition and works perfectly. Selling because it is no longer needed. The sale includes the kerosene heater, kerosene jug, and pump. Asking $200. Local pickup and serious inquiries only. 443-735-3019

12. Brand new camp stove, 2 burner, never used, 2 bottles of propane, $40. 757-710-1572

