1.4 older type bicycles for sale, in good condition, asking $25 each. DVD player, $25. 757-505-6783 in Exmore

2. Motorola Motor E contract phone, includes charger and instruction book, not activated, asking $20. Call for more information 757-990-5126

3. 30 foot camper, Fleetwood, decent shape, 2006, first $500 takes it, heat and AC works, refrigerator, just needs new tires, doesn’t leak. 757-336-0634 will send pictures

4. LF 22 magnum rifle or revolver. 757-695-0402

5. 2004 tan 4-door Toyota Camry Car, good condition. 2003 deep green 4-door Toyota Tundra pickup. These may be seen at 35356 Belle Haven Road, Belle Haven, VA, sitting on either side of the driveway. First farm going out of Belle Haven on the left-hand side. Contact Edward Kellam, first house going up the driveway. Telephone numbers: 442-6870 HOME 1-757-710-2656 CELL

6. MSD 6 AM box for a small block Chevy. MSD Distributor. Super victor intake, brand new. 757-387-2044

7. 18.5 foot galvanized single axle boat trailer, clean title, brand new wheels and tires. Husqvarna weedeater, straight shaft. Boeing 38 inch cut riding lawn mower in good shape. 757-787-7969

8. 2 miniature kerosene lanterns, 8 inches tall, one orange, one red, great shape, brand new wicks, $10 for the pair. Assorted wicker baskets, picnic, woven willow, $2-$3 apiece. Old meat grinder for side of counter, $8. 757-854-8251

9. Brand new grass cutter blades and belts for a 38 inch cut Husqvarna or Polan riding lawn mower, paid $250, asking $150 OBO. GPX DOT motorcycle helmet, medium size, $20. 757-678-6907

10. 1996 Ford Explorer, needs battery, needs tires, need water pump. 2 radiator heaters. 2 humidifiers, $40 OBO. 757-709-2659 leave message with name and phone number call Friday

11. LF 3pt disc 4-6 feet. Call 757-789-5364

12. LF storage shed in very good condition, 10×12, will pay to move it. 757-710-4829

13. 2000 Dodge Dakota, v6 automatic, fully loaded, 167k miles, 2wd. 2001 PT Cruiser, $950 OBO. LF 90-96 minivan. 410-422-8973 in Salisbury

14. 1995 Chevy pickup, shortbed, selling because frame is broken, asking $900. 757-709-9874 in Exmore

15. Cut up trees, branches and tree stumps in my property, if anyone would like to pick them up, asking for a small donation. 757-709-5671

16. Women’s Asics track shoes in very good condition. Lightly used. Size 10.5. Spike wrench included. $15. 5 Vera Bradley purses in excellent used condition. $10 each or $40 for all 5. 410-430-0476

17.1994 Ford Explorer, 5 speed, $650. 26 inch 18 speed mens bike, $30. Small portable welder, $40. 757-694-7704 in Bloxom

18. ☆CLOSED FLEA MARKET selling EVERYTHING ☆ (Parksley)

Moving and Selling Everything. 2 TRACTOR TRAILER FULL AND 2 STORAGE UNITS FULL of Antiques, mantles, furniture, electronics, a tanning bed, random COLLECTIBLES, antiques and more… Barbies, Sega and Nintendo games, antique slot machine, vintage pinball machine, antique safe, real vintage esva oyster cans, stereos, DVD player.. closed flea market merchandise. 4 enclosed tow- trailers full of summer merchandise and too much to list… SUMMER merchandise for stores. Rare paintings, ESVA antiques, bottles and collectibles. Mantel clocks..antique clocks. Custom HD Sporster for sale too and helmets. Call for an appointment…7576948625.

19. 2010 Ford Edge SEL, loaded with everything, heated seats, 169k miles, $6,000 firm. 757-710-1490

