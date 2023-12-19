Swap Shop items from Tuesday, December 19, 2023

1.Duck decoy table lamps. (2) / 2.75″ thick walnut base. Can provide photo, $50 each. E-mail me at [email protected]. 302-430-4645

2. Nice Washburn acoustic guitar in excellent condition with case, $150. 1920’s Prentiss Bulldog No. 92 vise in great condition, swivel base, nice heavy vise, $190. World War II era Erie 104 vise in good condition, $100. 410-430-0476

3. Full size bed, like new $150. 2013 Honda Goldwing, less than 20k miles, $13,500, or will trade for small RV of equal value. 302-569-2274

4. 5 silver dollars, late 1800s early 1900s, other older coins. 757-678-2292

5. Cargo holder for a car or truck to store luggage on back, $60. Weatherby 20 gauge semi auto shotgun, been shot about 15 times, excellent shape, $650. Dog pen and house, $50. 757-442-5513

6. Vespa scooter, needs a rear tire, $1,000. 757-710-8324

7. Pair of Hey Dude Shoes, grayish blue denim look, ordered size 12 but size 11 came in, brand new, will take $50 firm, good Christmas gift. 757-387-0491, will send pictures

8. LF old double barrel hammer shotguns, working or not. 757-442-5459 after 6 PM

9. Lift Chair ( like new) $300. Couch $50 VGC. Wooden TV stand w/ cabinet & a 3 tier glass TV stand, $28 each. Call 757-824-4555

10. Salt treated  pilings 4ft – 10ft  and 2 telephone poles ( $ 4 a ft.). S-10 plastic bed liner $25. 4 old tractor trailer tires, $25. 757-824-4180

11. Selling a Revolv Propane Furnace. Was bought brand new in 2017. Works great, we just use another source of heat now. Asking $500. 1-757-678-2189

12. KIRBY VACUUM CLEANER REALLY NICE WITH BAGS.$100/OBO. NEW 12,000 WATT GENERATOR, ELECTRIC START $675/OBO. 410 SINGLE SHOT BOLT ACTION SHOTGUN $175/OBO. 757-894-9230

13. D R TRIMMER. 757-710-1153

14. 4 chairs wood, round table wood pedestal with tile top $60 obo. 24,000 BTU window air conditioner with remote works good $75 obo. Thomas Kincaid tree ornaments figures of Santa and others $10.00 ea or 3 for $25. Gene 757-336-3377 Chincoteague

15. Trolling Motor. Never been used. It’s saltwater ready. Made by Motor Guide. 46 lbs. Thrust 12 volt. Design for transom mount. Asking for $600.00 (757)789-5287

16. Looking for a heavy sturdy coat tree that can hold at least 6 coats and weights 15 to 20 lbs in good condition. 757-710 -6779

17. Looking for 3 bedroom rental need Asap. 757-709-0360

18. Dean Ukulele, $80 obo. Set of 4 used Goodyear Wrangler Radial Tires. Size 235-75-15, $60. Call or text 804-695-7876

19. Black 2008 Nissan Sentra. Just under 169,000. Runs good. Asking $2,200 or best offer. Call or text 703-474-6820

20. Pecans, $5 a bucket. Found a license plate for a car/truck along the side of Leemont Road. Call 757-665-6279

21. Steel hammock stand, $20 OBO. 757-710-7427

22. Found military bag with new clothes on side of highway in Belle Haven, has name on duffle bag. Call 757-710-3207 and say the name on the bag, will be glad to meet and give it back

