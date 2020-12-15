2009 Toyota Camry xle, 4 door sedan, automatic, new battery and new tires , great on gas, Great great transportation vehicle $ 4700 Call 7576941704

2. 2012 Ford Focus SEL. 33+MPG, 33,500 Miles. Call for pictures and price. 3 Electric Heaters Great Condition. Call for pictures and price. Number to call: 757-894-7175 4. 2000 oldsmobile intrigue low miles heat an a.c $1750.. craftsman riding mower 46in deck comes with a matching lawn sweeper $600. 7573505873 3. Frigidaire smooth top stove, has a bad control board and needs a power cord. All burners work except oven , broil works but not bake. $25 .7578941599 5. free- a very friendly male yellow kitten 9 weeks old and ready for a forever home. he is now litter box trained, eating on his own and had his first shot. please call 787-8605 in the Onancock area. 7577878605

6. ISO of a kitchen island or tall table 3072772451

7. 24 inch boys bicycle, brand is Specialized, garage keep, $85.00, Mahogany dining room table and four chairs. Good shape $25.00, 15 year old dryer, good working condition $ 75.00. 7574422778

8. Sears Kenmore stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator, 2017 model, used only two years,condition: excellent, make / manufacturer: Kenmore, model name / number: 465179

size / dimensions: 31x33x66, Sears Model 465179*41*, 21.2 Cubic Feet, Automatic defrost, Side mounted freezer, Through the door icemaker 8608413939

9. For sale: 2005 Suburban – 260,000 miles, Runs great, newly inspected, good tires and well maintained. Asking $3,200 , 7576782887

10. Harley Davidson women’s black leather boots, one and a half inch heel, Harley Davidson metal logo on cross strap as well as on buckle and upper pull strap, also imbedded on heel of boot. Great condition.

$ 40. 7577877351

11. LF Small engines preferably in not running or poor running condition, 2 stroke or 4 stroke does not matter. I am also looking for old junk push mowers. Located in Guilford area. 570 452 7765

12. Chickens $5 a piece, eggs 3 dollars a dozen, Verizon flip phone, 7573872008

13. Craftsman 26 horsepower lawnmower 7578943196

14. Looking for small lot on the eastern shore

Water and septic, older foundation ok, under $25,000, 4253449976

15. 2 nice TVs vacuum cleaner and telephone all for $40, 7573312598

16. 97 geometric great condition has all parts, $200, 7878340

17. LF Desk top or laptop, 7577102940

18. Flat screen 32 inch tv for $75 obo, 7576782854

19. LF Small kids dirt bike 50 cc 7578941696

20. 2 boxes of books 6 dozen, free, 7173719165

21. Old crock 2 gallon, Dutch barn 8×10, Clam baskets wire graduated sizes, 3877506

22. FREE Side by side fridge and freezer 10 years old let her know ASAP, 4438596438