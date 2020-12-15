- 2009 Toyota Camry xle, 4 door sedan, automatic, new battery and new tires , great on gas, Great great transportation vehicle $ 4700 Call 7576941704
6. ISO of a kitchen island or tall table 3072772451
7. 24 inch boys bicycle, brand is Specialized, garage keep, $85.00, Mahogany dining room table and four chairs. Good shape $25.00, 15 year old dryer, good working condition $ 75.00. 7574422778
8. Sears Kenmore stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator, 2017 model, used only two years,condition: excellent, make / manufacturer: Kenmore, model name / number: 465179
size / dimensions: 31x33x66, Sears Model 465179*41*, 21.2 Cubic Feet, Automatic defrost, Side mounted freezer, Through the door icemaker 8608413939
9. For sale: 2005 Suburban – 260,000 miles, Runs great, newly inspected, good tires and well maintained. Asking $3,200 , 7576782887
10. Harley Davidson women’s black leather boots, one and a half inch heel, Harley Davidson metal logo on cross strap as well as on buckle and upper pull strap, also imbedded on heel of boot. Great condition.
$ 40. 7577877351
11. LF Small engines preferably in not running or poor running condition, 2 stroke or 4 stroke does not matter. I am also looking for old junk push mowers. Located in Guilford area. 570 452 7765
12. Chickens $5 a piece, eggs 3 dollars a dozen, Verizon flip phone, 7573872008
13. Craftsman 26 horsepower lawnmower 7578943196
14. Looking for small lot on the eastern shore
Water and septic, older foundation ok, under $25,000, 4253449976
15. 2 nice TVs vacuum cleaner and telephone all for $40, 7573312598
16. 97 geometric great condition has all parts, $200, 7878340
17. LF Desk top or laptop, 7577102940
18. Flat screen 32 inch tv for $75 obo, 7576782854
19. LF Small kids dirt bike 50 cc 7578941696
20. 2 boxes of books 6 dozen, free, 7173719165
21. Old crock 2 gallon, Dutch barn 8×10, Clam baskets wire graduated sizes, 3877506
22. FREE Side by side fridge and freezer 10 years old let her know ASAP, 4438596438