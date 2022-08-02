1.Gas range, good for a garage, not real pretty but works just fine, $30. 757-894-3279

2. 1995 Boston Whaler Montauk 17′, 2007 Evinrude E-Tec 370 hours, 1995 Caulkins galvanized trailer, $16,000.00 Cash, It is located in Fairmount, Maryland. nigoscsik@gmail.com.

3. LF room to rent in a house between Parksley & Melfa. LF small camping trailer, 12-18 feet. 757-709-4685

4. Found a Debit Card at Powelton Park. Please call 757-787-7117. Bring ID to pick up.

5. Double kayak for sale. “Sit on top” 2-person orange kayak with two like new back rests. No paddle. $250 OBO 703-408-6667

6. Wheelchair lift that hooks on back of a van. 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft. Motorized wheelchair. Please call for prices.(757)789-5287

7. Forty-six inch Troy-Bilt Horse XP Hydro lawn tractor, in good condition. Located in Pungoteague. $480. 1-757-695-0294

8. Looking for female ducks can take males as well. 1-757-710-3192

9. Michellin LTX-MS 2457017 tires, 15-20k miles left, $20 apiece. 757-787-9388

10. Looking to buy a reasonably priced, full size, used front tine rototiller. If it needs a little work, that’s ok. Please call or text anytime. 757-710-6951

11. For sale 3 ton jack, $150. Small pickup toolbox $60. Call 757-709-0923

12. Looking for a piglet. He or she will be for a pet. 1-757-710-9440

13. Fridgidare window air conditioner 18K BTU 220volt 3 years old, $200. 1-804-514-3036

14. 2 nice keyboards, programmable type with drum machines, $50 each or $90 for both, includes stand. Brand new drum set, hasn’t been played, FPL Unity 2, black metallic flake color, $400 OBO. Old television, 43 inch HD, HDMI capable, includes CD/DVD player and subwoofer, $100. 757-710-1490

15. LF kitchen set with at least four chairs. 757-678-3230

16. Selling Guinea birds. 757-817-4722 in Wallops

17.Looking for a good electric dryer at a reasonable price. Call anytime 757-710-8606. I’m located in Exmore Va

18. L/f late model cars and trucks running or not. 609-780-4960

19. Looking for a floor sander. 1-757-710-3408

20. LF double axel dump body trailer for a reasonable price. 757-709-8480

21. LF a private rental in Maryland, 2 bedroom duplex or trailer, around $800 a month. LF older pickup truck. Plymouth Voyageur minivan, v6 , automatic. 410-422-8973

.