Swap Shop items from Tuesday, August 18, 2026

1.My dog is missing. Black and white cocker spaniel, pink collar with rabies and Accomac County license tags. Last seen at 4:30 a.m., in Onley, near Onley Baptist Church. Reward offered. 804-382-1076

2. 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck. Red, Runs great, interior good, rust issues at back fenders. Asking $1,000. 757-710-8190

3. Please help I’m in desperate need of a heavy duty manual wheelchair for a big person. Call 757-678-2884

4. Zero turn lawnmower that needs work, if you know how to work on mowers. Loads of stuff that’s been cleaned out of a house. LF spa hot tub. 757-710-5238

5. have around 30 baby quail around 3 weeks old for $5 each or can do a package deal for all. Also have a 35 Massey Ferguson diesel needs little work, just used it the other day, $1,200. Call 757-990-1120

6. Set of 24 inch iroc style wheels for sale with Nitto tires, about 70%-80% tread on the tires, bolt pattern is 5×120 / 5×4.75, asking $850 or best offer. 757-709-2972

7. LF place to live, willing to fix up place for lower rent. LF cars trucks, RVs, tractor trailers, running or not, will come pick them up. 410-845-3129

8. Scrap metal to give away, sheets of metal skirting. Call and leave message with name and number 757-787-7542

9.Car top carrier, fits every SUV with roof rack, like new, with two keys, 18 cu. ft., $150. Tires and rims, were on a Mercedes, 20 inch, rims $500, tires $500, $750 for everything. Jazzy electric wheelchair, holds up to 450 pounds, never been used outside, $1,500, will deliver for a fee. 757-710-1490 can send pictures

10. Several 30 inch snapper riding frames of the old type, new transmissions, new axels, selling them cheap, 10 for sale. 757-894-3742