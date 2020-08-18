1.Electric bike, $500 OBO, no charger. 757-710-4378 call anytime

2. Lifetime sports card collection from 50s-90s, basketball, football and NASCAR, must sell. 757-891-2457

3. Camper shell for an 8 foot bed pickup, grey, backdoor is missing, $20. 275 gallon tote tanks with metal cages, liquid tight, $20 apiece. 757-894-9719

4.Royal Doulton China pattern “Pastorale”. Call 757-709-4972 and leave message.

5. 46 in Riding Mower, runs and cuts great, needs TLC, $350. 443-523-5741

6. Vintage marbles from the 1930’s and up $20 per container. 1963 World Series Program NY Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, excellent piece of Ephemera, very collectible $50, Aantique childs musical jewelry box with attachable mirror, $20. Call or text can send photos. 757-694-5660

7. Looking for an adult 3 wheel bike in good condition. 757-678-6113

8. Cell phone, $25, good condition. 757-709-2521

9. 5 graduated sizes of old wire clam baskets. Shinecock clam rake, 3 feet wide. Old steamer trunk. Large 1940-50s carpenters tool box, unique, made of black walnut. 757-387-7506

10. LF gas powered portable air compressor. 16×16 foot fence with a gate, free come get it. 757-894-8825

11. Monster high bicycle, for a kid 4-8 years old, $40, very good condition. Monster high collection of dolls, 25 or so, sports car, clothes, accessories, shoes, with high school, $175. Ridamall horse with charger, $175. 443-880-1331

12. 1999 Toyota Camry, runs and drives great, 190,000 miles, $1,900. 443-523-5741

13. Gimbels sewing machine in solid wooden cabinet with matching chair. All accessories & instruction book included. This machine can do appliques & embroidery. $75. 757-709-9533

14. Looking for reliable vehicle has to be automatic. 757-387-7279

15. LF above ground pool w/ working parts in good condition 757-999-0083

16. LF long shaft lower unit for a 2006 Yamaha 25 HP 2 stroke outboard motor. 757-894-0734

17. Pool table, slate, 7′ x 4′, balls, rack, cue sticks, cover, $450. 757-824-9665

18. 36ft. Aluminum ladder in good condition $75, like new Brother electric typewriter w/ correctional tape for FREE 757-999-0002 call after 3:30 PM

19. 2009 Toyota Camry, in very good condition, garage kept $3,800 757-442-4798

20. Troybuilt 0 turn, 50in. cut mower $400, 75 Mercury boat motor w/ controls $850, Camper shell for 6.5ft. truck bed $75 757-331-1911

21. Heavy duty plastic tent pegs. 757-787-7268

.