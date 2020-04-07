1.Mens underwear, $7. 757-694-8097

2. Bobcat 0-turn riding lawn mower, 48 inch, 80 hours, just serviced, never spent a night outdoors. Call for price 787-2917

3. LF 1-2 bed room mobile home or house to rent. 757-660-5878

4. 13 foot Boston Whaler, 25 hp Nissan, galvanized trailer, $1,500. 1999 Dodge van, brand new tires, new battery, no title, $600 OBO. 1989 Dodge van with clean title, runs and drives, needs fuel pump, $600. 757-709-4318

5. Frigidaire refrigerator, freezer up top, white, $50, good for a garage. 757-709-8775

6. LF several sheets of wall paneling. 7-8 windows, various sizes, new, with locks and screens, vinyl clad. 18 cu. ft. Kenmore upright freezer. Call for prices 757-678-7483 leave message

7. 12 eggs, $4. Interior door, 36×80, $150 OBO. 710-3348 after 5

8. Craftsman .5 HP cement mixer, wheels, large drum, good shape, $100. 894-3742

9. 2 window ACs, 12k BTU digital, $70. 5k BTU, $50 firm. 757-694-8977

10. LF motor for a 2500 Dodge Ram pickup, automatic 2wd. 2004 Mazda Tribute, v6 automatic, needs some minor work, best offer. 410-422-8973

11. Pigs for sale, 25-50, $40 apiece. 443-235-3597

12. China closet and bureau, free. Dining room set, $200. 757-678-3520

13. 5 foot tall x 2.5 foot wide windows, 10 in total. 757-678-2244 anytime

14. 2003 Volkswagen Passat, v6 engine, manual 5 speed, $1,900 firm. 757-678-6807

15. Kubota 3 cylinder diesel 8KW generator trailer mounted. Trade for Kawasaki Mule or Electric utility cart. 757-999-4140

16. Looking for any pictures of Sam’s Store that was on Wares Wharf Road in Dunnsville. 804-564-2138

17. 4 nailguns, framing gun down to the stapler. 757-710-0595

18. Looking for Peg Board, prefer smaller size around 24″ x 48″. Also looking for a Bose Wave Radio with remote and CD player in excellent condition and reasonably priced.

757-694-5660

19. 1998 Honda Civic runs and drives needs work, $650. 443-523-5741

20. LF batteries for a 19.2 volt Craftsman hand drill or torque wrench. LF 2 heavy duty garage door springs(not the whole door). Gravely garden tiller, hasn’t run in several years, selling as is. 757-787-1574

21. LF someone to repair a 1950s era fan, needs a new switch. 757-710-8230

22. LF shed for 2 riding lawnmowers. 757-777-2506 in Keller

23. Sell or trade stainless Dan Wesson .44 mag with 8″ barrel $850 OBO. Will consider trades for reloading equipment or a .30-40 Krag, WWII 1911, M1 carbine or possibly other older military firearms. Feel free to make offers 757-286-2371

24. 70hp mercury it doesn’t have powertrim, I haven’t heard it run, when I bought it had been serviced by my mercury mechanic he said it was a good motor, $300 firm. 757-710-3119

25. Kenmore washing machine, digital, like new, front loader, $125 firm. 757-854-8939

26. LF 6 units of contractor scaffolding, 5x5x7. 757-710-1935

27. 100 garden keystone shaped border blocks for sale, $150 for all. 757-787-7268

28. Wheelchair van, 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan, rear wheelchair, ramp, runs and looks great, $15,000 OBO. 757-710-5285

29. 2005 Jeep Liberty, v6 automatic, turn key, ready to go, $3,000 firm. 443-735-6078

30. 5 year old Amana washing machine, free, agitator does’t work. 757-694-5099

