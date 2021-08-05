1.An NMA credit card was found at WalMart in Onley. The person who found it is turning it to the NMA Exmore branch.

2. Men’s FOL A-Shirts sz 3X, 5 pk new in pkg, 2 @ $8 each or 2 for $15. 757-787-7259

3. Free pallets ready for pick up from Thornton Services office! We are open from Monday through Friday 8 AM to 5 PM. Pick up at 36106 Lankford Hwy, Belle Haven, VA 23306. 757-442-6083

4. 2003 Pontiac Vibe for sale: 185,000 miles; 2 owners (friends with maintenance info); STICK SHIFT, 5 in the floor; A/C is strong; sunroof; some cosmetic flaws but runs great! Asking $3,000 dollars. Call/text 757-710-2997

5. Utility trailer, heavy duty, holds 6k pounds, 6×11, $1,700 OBO. 757-678-6465

6. Chicken rooster, Rhode Island Red, one year old, $2. Miter saw, $20. 757-999-3437

7. 4 coffee grinders for sale. 2 hoosier cabinets. Other little glassware antiques. 757-694-8625

8. Color TV, $20. Eureka upright vacuum, $20. Brand new toilet seat, $25. LF microwave and sofa. 757-331-2598

9. 4 brand new tires, two VR17 two 2455017s, $175. 757-694-7607 or 757-665-4342

10. 2003 Dodge 2,500 series utility van, fully loaded, $1,000. Old HVAC AM FM deck with 8 track. Yearbook from Mary N Smith High School. 757-710-1489

11. LF small pickup truck, something reasonable or cheap, or minivan, or a van with no seats. 410-422-8973

12. 12×12 barn, free. 4 TVs, 32 inch and 50 inch. 757-824-0696

13. Bobcat 0 turn mower, model 651V, 2016, 52 inch cut, never used commercially. Wicker baby bassinette, antique, folding legs with wheels. 757-442-5500

14. Older, 6 hp, Johnson outboard, new water pump and fuel pump. Needs work. $125. 757-665-6127

15. LG 37in. HD TV with remote, perfect condition $125. 757-709-9507

16. Antique solid wood pedestal table, 45” round, three leaves, needs repair. Free, please pick up. 757-787-7351

17. Gas stove for sale, make an offer, works well. 757-694-8555

18. LF junk appliances or scrap metal will pick up for free. Self propelled push mower. Straight shaft weed trimmer with blade. 757-678-2566

19. Looking for a car door handle for a 2009 Nissan Versa. Also, for someone who is handy that could install it. Help on either would be much appreciated. 303-842-2011

20. Hunter ceiling fan with light good condition, $10. Wooden bunk beds well built, $10. 757-695-0402

21. Two saws: tablesaw, cabinet grade, very heavy, top of the line. 12 inch band saw, $300 for both. 804-436-7350

22. Saddle for a pony, good condition. 757-336-5124

23. Oklahoma Joe’s smoker grill. 804-977-5624

24. Large bundle toys, will text pictures. Punching bag with chains. 1,000 piece jigsaw puzzles. Call or text for px and prices 757-710-0132

25. F/s 2002 GMC Jimmy runs good 4.3 v6 automatic needs some tlc 130,000 original miles $1300. 609-780-4960

26. Tackle box with hooks and lures. CB radios. Comic book collection. 757-414-0429

27. LF VHS player to borrow to view tapes. 757-787-3882

28. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom mobile home for sale on 3.5 acres of land. 894-9564

29. LF any kind of vehicle as long as it is running for around, $800. 757-894-7577

