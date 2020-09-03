1.LF canoe or kayak in good condition 757-672-6433

2.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM

3.LF dryer 757-710-6413

4.Craftsman weed eater $40, TV w/ built in VCR and DVD player $40 obo 757-678-6834

5.2003 Jeep Liberty 4×4, 1996 Ford F-150, needs TLC, car trailer $800 obo 757-710-6148, call after 5 pm, serious inquiries only

6.25ft Sailboat w/ sails, trailer $1,995 757-894-4917

7.LF 2-3 bedroom home for rent within price range $800 710-3755

8.Electric bike $250, LF tv stand 757-710-4378

9.757-710-4630 LF 1 bedroom apartment

10.410-422-8973 LF small pickup truck from 87-97, LF SUV minivan from 87-97, 4 tires and rims $150

11.2 push mowers, 1 Honda bagger w/ aluminum deck and blade stop, 1 manual reel-type mower $50 757-787-4113

12.2001 29ft camper, double axle $2,500, 2008 Suzuki Boulevard 800 fuel injection $3,200, 0 turn mower 61in. cut $2,200 894-5713

13.Trailer of steel 339-1952

14.3 tires 195-65-15 $20 each, 2 TV $75 each obo, LF deep freezer 665-5335

15.Electric weed eater $25, hardwood case for shotgun $15, 2 nice entertainment centers, 1 is light wood, 1 is cherry wood $150 for both 443-880-1331