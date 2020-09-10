1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM

2.Room for rent $600 a month, includes electric, water, shared kitchen & laundry 757-665-0365

3.LF used men’s hybrid style bicycle in good condition, preferably a Trek or similar 757-709-8612

4.2006 Chevrolet Uplander, burgundy in color, $3,500 obo 757-710-8019

5.3 dogs $50 each 757-710-6312

6.Various knick-knacks $20, crystal glassware $20 obo 757-710-1489

7.Bedroom set 4pc $250, big screen 55in TV, 607-481-4254

8.331-2598 upright vacuum cleaner, color tv, cable box, LF sofa

9.1989 Chevy work van $2,000 obo, John Deere 235GT 54in. cut $550, go-kart 5hp $250 443-366-4412

10.2 matching living room sofa chairs $40 each or $75 for both, 2 night stands w/ 2 large drawers in each $20 each, rugs of various sizes 757-678-7483

11.LF grass cutting unit or lower deck for 33in Snapper tractor 757-331-2347

12.757-787-8184 LF freezer, upright or horizontal

13.EZ Go golf cart $1,000 757-710-2677

14.6k watt generator $500 obo, upright air compressor 150psi $250, welder $200 757-693-1417

15.GE dryer $75 757-894-1937

16.1999 Buick LeSabre 4 door sedan 387-0168

17.LF roofing tin from a chicken house 757-710-6176

18.Extended lace wig, chocolate blonde in color, never worn 757-350-1202

19.Assorted authentic sports cards, text first if possible 757-387-9898

20.5 Goodyear tires 215-55-r17, very good condition 410-251-9040

21.757-710-5238 4ft heavy duty box scrape for a tractor, w/ 5 attachable teeth $450, heavy duty 4ft bush hog w/ adjustable wheel in back, $600, 2 spa hot tubs 1 6 person $100 and 1, 4 seater w/ lounger $100