1. LF old timey door handles, white porcelain, looking to buy four or so. 757-710-9474

2. Three-bedroom house between Belle Haven and Exmore, Eat-in Kitchen with Refrigerator and Gas Range, Living Room, One Bathroom, Utility Room Area, Deep well, Central Heat and Air, Large Yard, Quiet neighborhood, rent is $925 per month. Call 757-710-7281

3. Outdoor air temp condensing unit, 3 ton, $500. Call 757-442-4496

4. LF Shelled Pecans. LF HVAC Technician to swap out a heat pump. For Sale electric breaker demolition hammer, very low hours, $300. Heavy duty floor model 7 speed drill press with wood mortising attachment, $250. 10” Makita compound slide chop saw, $225. 757-999-4140

5. For sale: set of golf clubs. New bag and accessories, $50. Onancock 757-787-3242

6.23 boxes of Hickory Antique Luxury Laminate Flooring for $500 firm. 757-894-7650

7. Go cart for sale. New engine 6.5 HP. New brakes, clutch and Steering wheel. Body in good condition. Located in Cheriton. $350. 757-710-2156.

8. 2 225/55ZR17 car tires very good condition, $50 OBO. 757-695-0402

9. Michelin 275/65/18 light truck tire in very good shape, $55 or best offer. Vintage Mickey Mouse Touch Tone telephone, $30 or best offer. 410-430-0476

10. LF hayman potatoes. 757-377-3689

11. Selling cranberry orange relish, three sizes. Call 442-3366

12. Welding cart, place on top for a mig welder, two shelves, perfect shape, paid $70, asking $25. Desk chair with tall stool, both are cushioned, $10 apiece. 2 55-gallon plastic drums, tops are cut out, have metal lids, asking $10 for the pair. 757-894-0823

13. 2003 Ford Focus, station wagon, $500. 757-894-8040

14. Marble table set for sale with four brown high chairs, $200 OBO. 757-710-0298

15. 40′ Werner extension ladder, asking $175. 757-678-6454

16. For sale several books on Northampton County Geneology, personal property, land tax and liquor license records. Call 757-999-0083

17. LF one bedroom apartment. 757-709-0271

18. LF television for sale. 757-710-4378

19. Bimini boat top for sale. Canvas over stainless steel frame. Has fishing rod holders. Originally used for an 18foot Dauntless, so will fit a similar boat. Excellent condition. Asking $300. Call 757-999-4214 for more information.

20. Black walnuts, 15 bushels, you pick up. Ladder racks for a work van. 757-710-1489

21. Brand new house telephone, $20. Vacuum cleaner, $20. 2 color TVs. $45 for everything. 757-331-2598

22. LF transmission for a 1992 Chevy pickup, 700R4. 757-609-2578 in Nassawadox

23. Stray cat brought kittens to my house. 4 precious kittens need lifelong homes. 2 Sterling grey/1 black with white patch on chest and white tail tip/1 Cocoa colored kitten with white patch on tummy. Believe all male except Cocoa female. Handled/Eating soft food and ready for loving homes. Please call 757-387-8020 in Willis Wharf

24. LF pickup or car it can need some work, reasonably priced, text pics to 609-780-4960

25. 2012 Ford Focus 33,150 original miles, one owner. Burgundy Red in color. Asking $6,995. Photos available if needed. 2004 Chevrolet Venture Minivan, Burgundy in color. Asking $1,300. Photos available if needed. For more information call 757-894-7175

26. Household items for sale: washer and dryer, like new, refrigerator, gas range, by appointment only. 757-710-6454 call after 5:00 PM

27. TV for sale, 26 inch Vizio, $100 firm. 757-787-7370

