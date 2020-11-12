1.Four mag wheels for sale, $400 for all four. 843-855-2219 in Melfa
2. 2006 Suzuki Intruder motorcycle, $1,000. 443-614-2464 in Maryland
3. Old Baker Climbing Tree Stand in good condition. It’s 70’s tech and has a bit of a reputation, but it’s too good to toss. $25. Located near Cape Charles, but can meet as far north as the Wal Mart in Onley. 1-757-695-0294
4. Roper washing machine, and dryer, super duty, heavy capacity, $400 for each. Will negotiate if you buy both. 757-709-1333 leave message if there’s no answer
5. Bedroom and bathroom for rent in Pocomoke, MD. 443-735-1633
6. 8hp evinrude outboard motor for parts, $10 obo. 2 225/50ZR17 car tires, excellent condition, $45 obo. Dyna-glo kerosene heater, like new condition, $45 obo. 757-695-0402
7. Looking for a used lawn vacuum (push mower style) that mulches leaves and puts them in the catch bag. 757-709-1982
8. 2010 Pt cruiser good condition, about 170,000 miles, for sale $2,000. 443-797-3035
9. Northern Tool Strongway Acreage Rake – 48in. wide, 4 Tine Reels New: $299.99. See Video at: https://www.northerntool.com/
10. FlexString TV for sale. Call for prices. 757-710-2234
11. Golf set for sale, new bag and accessories, $50. In Onancock 757-787-3242
12. Large entertainment collection-45 DVDs, all big movie titles (Will Smith, Tyler Perry, Clint Eastwood)—10 VHS (Disney, Grinch, Indiana Jones)—15 Music CDs (Drifters, Jazz, Bruce Hornsby)—-original cases & stored in cabinet—-$20 for all. 757-709-4393
13. Michelin LTX tire, size 275/65/18, lots of tread, $55 obo. 410-430-0476
14. Looking to buy 5 ft bush hog. PTO shaft not needed. 757-710-2156
15. 2002 Volkswagen Passat, runs like a champ, 300,000 miles, needs a little cosmetic work, good car. 757-617-5288
16. Couch, loveseat, recliner and kitchen table, $75. 757-665-4701
17. Eureka upright vacuum cleaner, 2 nice color TVs, $60 for everything. 757-331-2598
18. Several Northampton County genealogy books, personal property, land tax and liquor license records. 757-999-0083
19. LF reliable vehicle. 757-709-0271
20. 2003 Chevy pickup, high mileage, good shape, 4 door, full body, $1,000 OBO. 757-824-3723
.